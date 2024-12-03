U.S. provides more security assistance to Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke this morning with Rustem Umerov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, to discuss battlefield dynamics and U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, said Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary.

This security assistance provides key capabilities to meet Ukraine's most urgent battlefield needs, including air defense, munitions for rocket systems, and artillery and anti-tank weapons. , Ryder said.

This announcement is the 71st tranche of equipment from the Department of Defense stockpile for Ukraine since August 2021. This set of presidential withdrawal authorizations has an estimated value of $725 million, according to a DOD press release released today.

Furthermore, the ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah is maintained, with the Lebanese army planning to ensure security in southern Lebanon.

Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers III, commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command Center, is working with the State Department to help coordinate with the Israel Defense Forces, France and others to ensure that the military has the training, capacity and strategy to ensure security. there, Ryder said.

Jeffers will serve as co-chair, alongside Amos Hochstein, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, for the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation of hostilities, according to a Nov. 29 U.S. Central Command press release.

Monitoring and implementation activities will be chaired by the United States and will include the Israeli Army, the Israel Defense Forces, the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon and France, according to the press release.

Separately, Ryder said the Defense Ministry is closely monitoring events around the Aleppo region in northwest Syria, where the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group is fighting the Syrian president's forces. Bashar al-Assad.

The United States is not involved in the fighting, he said, adding that the United States, with its allies and partners, is calling for de-escalation.

The Department of Defense remains fully prepared to defend and protect U.S. personnel and assets deployed to the region, including U.S. forces in eastern Syria, who are there to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS to so that he can never appear again, Ryder said.

