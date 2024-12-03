UK house prices soar 3.7% in November





UK house prices rose much more than expected in November, rising at the fastest pace in two years, helped by robust wage growth and falling mortgage rates, according to figures from lender Nationwide.

Typical house prices in the UK rose 3.7% year-on-year in November, up from a record 2.4% the previous month and the fastest annual growth rate since November 2022, Nationwide said.

Home prices rose 1.2% month over month, bringing the average cost to $268,144, 1% below the 2022 all-time high.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a rise of 0.2% monthly and 2.4% for the year.

“Strong labor market conditions, including low unemployment and strong income growth even after accounting for inflation, have helped support steady activity and rising home prices since the start of the year,” said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwides.

He added that the household balance sheet is also in good shape, with the level of debt relative to household income at its lowest level since the mid-2000s.

Separate data released by the Bank of England last week showed the number of mortgage approvals rose in October to the highest level since August 2022.

The property market has been helped by mortgage rates falling from summer 2023 highs as falling inflation has allowed the BoE to cut interest rates twice this year to the current 4.75%.

The figures come after Prime Minister Rachel Reeves confirmed in her Budget on 30 October that the temporary stamp duty holiday would end in March. As a result, for example, first-time buyers will start paying stamp duty on properties worth over 300,000 rather than 425,000 from April 2025.

Gardner said it was unlikely the price rises were linked to the stamp duty changes as most mortgage applications were initiated before the budget announcement.

But he added that gauging the underlying strength of the market will be more difficult in the coming months as looming stamp duty changes provide incentives for buyers to bring home purchases forward to avoid additional tax.

Real estate agents are already reporting unusually high activity.

MattThompson, head of sales at estate agency Chestertons, said: “The November property market saw an increase in the number of first-time buyers who are motivated to buy a property before stamp duty changes in April 2025.

Similarly, Foxtons chief executive Guy Gittins said: “The market has traditionally held its breath over the festive period, but we are seeing a flurry of activity from buyers looking to secure stamp duty relief ahead of the April deadline next year.”

Gardner said he expects the real estate market recovery to continue if the economy continues to recover as we expect.

