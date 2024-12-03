



The UK's longest-running criminal trial has heard how international crime syndicates smuggled billions of pounds of drugs into the UK.

Eighteen members of an international organized crime group (OCG) have been found guilty following a National Crime Agency investigation into Britain's largest drugs conspiracy.

Criminals are believed to have smuggled billions of pounds worth of heroin, cocaine and cannabis into the UK.

From south-east England to Scotland, criminal gangs were fed drugs imported from OCG, which is estimated to contain more than 50 tonnes of drugs. This is equivalent to the weight of approximately 30 family cars.

It took two criminal trials to try the defendants.

One trial lasted 23 months, while the England and Wales record lasted 9 months.

The judge presiding over the trial said drug smuggling was industrial and on a scale hitherto unprecedented.

A second judgment at Manchester Crown Court today lifted reporting restrictions and allowed news of the NCA's operations to be made public.

During the indictment period, from August 2015 to September 2018, six cases of drugs with a total street value of $40 million were seized, based in northwest England and with Dutch accomplices.

But NCA investigators established that OCG had made at least 240 imports, going to great lengths to confuse authorities and evade justice.

Justice Paul Lawton said if only half of the imported quantities contained the same amount of drugs as the recovered seizures, their value would be as high as $3 billion.

OCG was led by Paul Green (pictured above), 59, who was imprisoned for 32 years.

To conceal their crimes, they set up a series of front companies and warehouses in England and the Netherlands.

And to avoid detection, OCG hid the drugs in cargoes of strong-smelling foods such as onions, garlic, and ginger. Criminal organizations often buy so many onions, as much as 40 to 50 tons a week, that they cannot process them and send them back to the continent to serve as another cover.

The stench of crime is overwhelming, KC Andrew Thomas told jurors as he opened his case.

OCG employed high-level criminal methods to evade authorities.

Green rented a hotel room near his home in Widnes, Cheshire, so he could use the Wi-Fi without being tracked.

Criminals disguised their drug imports by using encrypted communications, forged documents, changed names through deed voting, and taking over living or non-existent businesses that were previously legitimate.

Companies that OCG deals with as suppliers and carriers will be much less suspicious of doing business with organizations that appear to have an established trading history and, in some cases, existing VAT numbers.

In addition to bringing in his own OCG drugs for subsequent sale, Green specialized in running smuggling routes for other UK-based criminal groups.

Criminal charges filed against OCG members in connection with five separate smuggling conspiracies.

Green created a fake paper trail to smuggle 1.1m of amphetamine base oil in cream bottles purchased in Belgium.

But on March 29, 2016, a Border Force dog smelled drugs hidden in the van.

OCG did not give in and kept going.

Criminals attempted to smuggle eight kilograms of cocaine worth almost $1 million into the UK using a front company cloned from a legitimate business in Truro, Cornwall.

The conspirators rented a warehouse in Uithoorn, in the north of the Netherlands, and hid the cocaine in four cardboard boxes containing ginger for delivery to rented warehouses in Bolton, Wigan and Ormskirk.

OCG also rented warehouses in Leeds, Preston, Sheffield and Warrington during the course of the offences.

The plot was foiled in September 2016 when an innocent Dutch transport driver hired to collect and deliver the cargo smelled a rat. He returned to the warehouse and called the police, where eight one-kilogram packages of cocaine were found.

Each had different markings to indicate the various OCGs they were heading towards.

A month later, Greens OCG attempted to smuggle 57kg of amphetamines, worth approximately $1.1 million, from the Netherlands into the UK.

But Dutch police were monitoring group members and listening to their phone calls.

Russell Leonard, 47, an OCG infantryman who spoke fluent Dutch and a man who cannot be named for legal reasons, loaded the 57kg luggage into the van and was responsible for keeping it safe during the journey to the UK.

But Leonard, of Kirkby, Merseyside, who was mainly responsible for packaging drugs for the group in the Netherlands, and his accomplice had been drinking all night and left their van unguarded in Amstelveen, a southern suburb of Amsterdam.

In a recorded conversation, Green told one of them: It would be fucking murder if the van disappeared or was caught by the police.

The next morning, after returning from a night out, the pair got into a van and drove off, but were immediately stopped by Dutch police. Leonard was imprisoned for 24 years.

In 2017, OCG recruited Sohail Qureshi, 64, Khaleed Vazeer, 58, and Ghazanfar Mahmood, 53, to develop new transport routes to the UK. After being extradited from the Netherlands, they joined a Dutch crime syndicate led by Barbara Reinbut, 53, and Johannes Besters, 54, who were sentenced to 18 and 20 years in prison respectively.

The scale of OCG crime has become more clear since the NCA and Dutch police began working together in 2018.

The joint operation led to the seizure of 450kg of cocaine and heroin and two tonnes of cannabis on three separate occasions at Port Killinghome and Imingham in Lincolnshire and Port Holland.

Green was also found guilty of fraud by false representation.

He and accomplice Leslie Kewin, 63, of Runcorn, Cheshire, stole a man's identity and took out a $262,000 mortgage on the victim's four-bedroom home in Mount Way, Waverton, near Chester, to pay off a drug debt.

Under Green's direction, Kewin leased the property and changed his name by vote of deed to match that of the landlord.

Kewin claimed he owned the home and obtained a fraudulent mortgage from a small finance company. OCG opened several bank accounts using the landlord's name. Establish a company called Blackpool Fruit and Veg. Warehouse for rent in Leeds.

When Green was arrested, police recovered nearly $10,000 in cash from his home. His bank statements showed he and his wife had spent more than $26,000 on watches and jewelry over the past six months.

Between 2016 and 2018, more than 1.5 million were routed through Green and his partners' bank accounts. From 2013 to 2018, Green filed only two tax returns for her cleaning and grooming business. He declared a profit of 7,405 in 2014-15 and 17,396 in 2015-16.

Judge Paul Lawton told the offenders: It was only the dedication, tenacity and professionalism of the National Crime Agency in collaboration with the Netherlands Criminal Investigation Service that revealed the scale and complexity of your operation.

He added, “The damage beyond income is incalculable.” You facilitated the distribution of drugs through organized crime groups throughout the country. Evidence showed the drugs were being shipped to locations as far away as London and Scotland.

What you were really spreading was addiction, misery, social corruption and, in some cases, death. All of that was predictable and known to you. You were also promoting serious organized crime on a national scale and the violence inherent in its culture.

NCA Operations Director Rob Jones said: Without criminals like these, there would be no teenagers dealing drugs across county lines. There will be no murders in turf wars or innocent members of the public killed in shootouts.

Paul Green and his accomplices enabled and assisted in this type of suffering and misery in communities across the country. They were a vital link in the movement of drugs from their overseas origins to the towns and cities of Britain where drugs had devastated lives.

They thought they could hide behind a web of shell companies, false personas and encrypted communications. They were wrong.

NCA investigators have worked tirelessly to identify this international organized crime group involved in drug trafficking on an industrial scale.

Through their meticulous work, our officers have uncovered who they were and demonstrated the scale of damage they have caused to British communities.

The team synthesized various sources of evidence from overseas partners, port seizures and travel analysis to dismantle a group operating at the highest levels of organized crime.

Richard Harrison, NCA regional head of investigations, said: Criminals smuggled huge quantities of drugs into the UK. They had no ethics at all. By cloning businesses and stealing identities, they set themselves incredibly low and left a trail of destruction on completely innocent people.

Tackling the drug threat is a top priority for the agency, and this investigation demonstrates how committed we will be to protecting the public.

We have worked with a range of partners, both domestic and international, all of whom have provided vital support to keep these criminals behind bars.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister for Crime and Policing, said: This has been a very complex task involving numerous agencies working together. Thank you to all the officers who helped bring these criminals to justice.

We are determined to bring these organized drug gangs to justice, and our streets will be safer because these criminals will no longer freely prey on vulnerable people in the name of profit.

Specialist Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor Sara Drysdale said: This case is believed to involve one of the largest drug smuggling operations ever uncovered in the UK. The scale of imports was enormous, with the total value of medicines reaching approximately $7 billion.

The defendants convicted in this case include several high-level organizers who financed and organized drug shipments and took extraordinary and complex efforts to disguise their involvement.

A series of plots to import drugs into the UK culminated in an alliance between British and Dutch organized crime syndicates to import drugs primarily on behalf of many others. This was a highly organized operation, transporting three to four drugs per week and hundreds of kilograms of drugs.

We are grateful to the National Crime Agency for their comprehensive investigative work. They provided us with the evidence we needed to build the prosecution case, allowing us to seek justice for the 18 defendants who were convicted. We would also like to thank the Dutch investigative authorities for their help in providing key evidence.

We plan to pursue forfeiture proceedings against the defendants convicted in this case to recover money and assets obtained through criminal conduct.

