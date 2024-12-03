Gold Weakens on Dollar Strength and Focus Turns to US Jobs Data





(Bloomberg) — Gold eased as the dollar strengthened, as investors await key U.S. data due Friday that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision more late this month.

Bullion was trading around $2,640 an ounce, after falling 2.7% last week. The dollar appreciated as France's far-right party said it would support a motion to overthrow the French government, adding further pressure on the euro and French government bonds.

A stronger greenback makes the metal more expensive for buyers of other currencies, while higher yields tend to weigh on gold because it doesn't earn interest.

Gold's losses last week were driven by a decline in appetite for safe-haven assets following a US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah that took effect in mid of week. Yet fears of an escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continue to support demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Traders await U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures later this week, which could influence the Fed's interest rate decision on Dec. 18. Markets are pricing in around a two-thirds chance that the central bank will cut benchmark borrowing costs by a quarter point. Lower borrowing costs generally benefit gold.

Bullion prices have risen nearly 30% since the start of the year, supported by the Fed's monetary easing cycle, central bank purchases and rising geopolitical and economic risks. Some analysts expect new records in 2025, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG both issuing bullish outlooks last month.

Gold was steady at $2,639.32 an ounce as of 4:15 p.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%. Silver and platinum fell, while palladium traded in a tight range.

–With the help of Atul Prakash and Kanupriya Kapoor.

