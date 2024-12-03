US triggers new crackdown on China's chip industry | Trade War News





The United States has launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry, limiting exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, among other measures.

Monday's latest effort to hamper Beijing's chipmaking ambitions also hits Chinese chip tool makers Piotech, ACM Research and SiCarrier Technology with new export restrictions under the package, which also targets shipments of advanced memory chips and more chip manufacturing tools to China.

The move is one of President Joe Biden's latest large-scale efforts to hamper China's ability to access and produce chips that can help advance artificial intelligence for military applications, or threaten national security of the United States.

It comes just weeks before the inauguration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who is expected to retain many of Biden's tough measures toward China.

The package includes restrictions on shipments to China of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, essential for high-end applications such as AI training; restrictions on 24 additional chipmaking tools and three software tools; and export restrictions on chipmaking equipment made in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the move was aimed at preventing China from advancing its domestic semiconductor manufacturing system, which it will use to support its military modernization.

The controls on tools will likely hurt U.S. companies Lam Research, KLA and Applied Materials, as well as non-U.S. companies like Dutch equipment maker ASM International.

Chinese companies facing new restrictions include nearly two dozen semiconductor companies, two investment firms and more than 100 makers of chipmaking tools.

The companies include Swaysure Technology Co, SiEn Qingdao and Shenzhen Pensun Technology Co, which work with Chinese company Huawei Technologies. The telecommunications equipment leader has been hobbled by U.S. sanctions and is now at the center of advanced chip production and development in China.

The companies will be added to the Entity List, which prohibits U.S. suppliers from shipping products to them without first receiving a special license.

Asked about the restrictions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said such behavior undermines the international economic and trade order and disrupts global supply chains.

China will take measures to safeguard the rights and interests of its enterprises, he added at a regular press briefing on Monday.

China's Ministry of Commerce described the new restrictions as a clear example of economic coercion and non-market practices in a statement posted on its website.

China has stepped up efforts to become self-sufficient in the semiconductor sector in recent years, as the United States and other countries have restricted exports of advanced chips and the tools to make them. However, it remains years behind chip industry leaders like the American company Nvidia in the field of AI chips and the chip equipment manufacturer ASML in the Netherlands.

The United States is also set to impose additional restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co, China's largest contract chipmaker, which was placed on the Entity List in 2020 but with a policy that allowed granting it licenses worth billions of dollars to ship goods to it. .

For the first time, the United States will add three companies that invest in chips to the entity list. Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital, technology firm Wingtech Technology Co and JAC Capital were added, the Commerce Ministry said, due to their roles in the Chinese government's efforts to acquire entities with a sensitive semiconductor manufacturing capacity critical to the U.S. defense industrial bases. United States and its allies with the aim of relocating these entities to China.

Companies seeking licenses to ship to companies on the Entity List are usually denied.

Exemptions

One aspect of the new package concerns the Foreign Direct Products rule that expands U.S. powers to restrict exports of chipmaking equipment by U.S., Japanese and Dutch manufacturers made in other parts of the world to certain chip factories in China. This could hurt some U.S. allies by limiting what their companies can ship to China.

The new rule will expand U.S. powers to restrict exports of chipmaking equipment by U.S., Japanese and Dutch manufacturers made in other parts of the world to certain chip factories in China.

Equipment manufactured in Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan is subject to this rule, while Japan and the Netherlands will be exempt.

The expanded foreign direct product rule will apply to 16 companies on the list of entities considered most important to China's more advanced chipmaking ambitions.

The rule will also reduce to zero the amount of U.S. content that determines when certain foreign products are subject to U.S. control. This will allow the United States to regulate any item shipped to China from abroad if it contains American chips.

The new rules are being released after lengthy discussions with Japan and the Netherlands, which, along with the United States, dominate the production of advanced chipmaking equipment.

The Dutch government said it would study the new restrictions, adding that each country had its own national security and export control considerations.

ASML said on its website that it did not see a material impact on its business, adding that if the Dutch government carried out a similar security assessment, it could affect exports of some of its chipmaking tools.

The United States plans to exempt countries that adopt similar controls, sources told Reuters.

Another rule in the package restricts memory used in AI chips that fit what's known as HBM 2 and later, a technology made by South Korea's Samsung and SK Hynix and U.S. company Micron.

Industry sources expect only Samsung Electronics to be affected. Analysts estimate that Samsung makes about 30% of its HBM chip sales in China.

The latest rules constitute the third major set of chip-related export restrictions to China enacted under the Biden administration.

In October 2022, the United States released a broad set of controls on the sale and manufacturing of certain high-end chips, in what was seen as the biggest change in its technology policy toward China since the 1990s.

