Ontario launches major ad campaign in the United States in response to Trump's tariff threat





Ontario has launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in the United States, presenting itself as a “northern ally” following Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on all Canadian products.

President-elect Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods on his first day in office unless the two countries secure their shared borders with the United States.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the tariff threat akin to a family member stabbing you in the heart.

The province, which is the heart of Canada's highly integrated auto industry, would be particularly hard hit by the levy threat. Trade between Ontario and the United States totaled more than C$493 billion ($350 billion) in 2023.

The 60-second ad launching Monday will air throughout the U.S. holiday season, including on Fox News and during National Football League games.

It will also appear in Washington DC airports and later on billboards and digitally on the Fox Sports app in major US states.

The ad opens with the following sentence: For generations, this northern ally has been with you: Ontario, Canada, a partner bound by a common history, common values ​​and a shared vision of what we can achieve together.

He points out that Ontario – with a population of 16 million – is the United States' third-largest trading partner and the top export destination for 17 states.

Provincial Commerce Minister Vic Fedeli told Global News on Monday that 100 million viewers would see the ad “and even more on Monday Night Football.”

The ad campaign has been in the works for months, Ontario officials said, and is part of an outreach to U.S. lawmakers.

Trump's tariff threat has set off alarm bells in Canada, and experts warn it would also have serious implications for U.S. industries, including automakers, farmers and food processors.

Mexico, China, and Canada together account for more than a third of the goods and services imported and exported by the United States, supporting tens of millions of American jobs.

It remains unclear whether the new administration will move forward with the tariffs, as analysts note that Trump is known for using such threats as a negotiating tactic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dined with Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday as he seeks to avoid high tariffs.

Trump called the dinner a “very productive meeting” and Trudeau described it as “a great conversation.”

