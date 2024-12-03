



The EU insists that European students studying in the UK must pay the same fees as British students as a condition of youth mobility agreements, according to officials.

Despite considering some concessions ahead of next year's EU-UK reset talks, Brussels is sticking to key demands that will make it more difficult for Sir Keir Starmers' government to reach a deal.

The EU wants students to pay $9,535 in domestic fees. Current international costs can reach 30,000.

EU officials added that they also plan to ask the UK to look into whether EU students can get UK student loans to study in the UK.

However, it is being proposed that the future deal be renamed the Youth Experience Scheme. Cosmetic adjustments that remove all implications for the EU's free movement policy, which the UK government has repeatedly promised to do, will not be restored.

The EU's demands are politically difficult for the Starmus government, which pledged last week to cut migration after shocking figures showed annual net migration to the UK exceeded 900,000 by June 2023.

The push for lower tuition fees for EU students will place further financial strain on cash-strapped universities in the UK, which are increasingly reliant on international attendees paying higher fees.

Starmer has repeatedly ruled out signing a full-fledged youth mobility deal with the EU since Brussels in April unveiled outline plans for an expanded deal that Labor said amounted to free movement of young people.

But in a sign that the EU wants to find a solution to the problem, its 27 member states agreed to reduce the length of stay from four years to three years, which the European Commission proposed in April.

They will now offer people aged 18 to 30 an initial one-year stay with an option for a two-year extension, according to two officials with knowledge of internal EU discussions.

The EU's final negotiating mandate will not be ready for several weeks, diplomats involved in the process said. But I don't think there will be any major changes.

But the issue remains a major sticking point in EU-UK reset talks due to begin in the spring, with Brussels making clear that improving trading conditions for the UK must be accompanied by a deal on youth mobility.

British ministers have said they could find a landing zone, but are considering a much more limited cultural enrichment program that would allow young Europeans to take part in specific courses over a period of time, with the government subsidizing the cost of their studies. According to a briefing from British officials last weekend. The Cabinet Office declined to provide further details.

This would still fall short of current EU demands that young Europeans be exempted from the NHS surcharge 776 demanded by students and young people on existing UK youth mobility schemes between the UK and other non-EU countries.

The UK is also exploring a veterinary agreement to reduce border friction for food exporters, an agreement to improve access for touring artists and an agreement for mutual recognition of professional qualifications between the EU and the UK.

Brussels has already warned London that a deal for artists is impossible within Labour's red line of not rejoining the EU's single market and customs union.

The EU-UK trade cooperation agreement has provisions for mutual recognition of professional qualifications, but the commission rejected the previous Conservative government's attempt to deal with architects, claiming the UK's proposal was inadequate.

A recent Downing Street briefing to the British media raised eyebrows in Brussels, with some officials saying the Starmer government was repeating the tactics of previous Tory administrations.

They appear to want privileged access, including the right for bankers and lawyers to work freely across the bloc, while maintaining red lines on issues such as the single market and rejoining the customs union, one of the people said.

suggestion

I doubt this [idea] It works. They are still in cherry-picking mode, they said.

EU ministers are due to discuss the UK-EU reset at a meeting on December 17. And any agreement to improve the EU-UK trade deal also requires an agreement on future fishing rights in UK coastal waters. “Nothing big will happen until we reach an agreement,” another official said.

The Cabinet Office said: We have no plan for youth mobility and we will not return to freedom of movement.

The European Commission declined to comment.

