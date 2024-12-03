Trump says he will block takeover of US Steel by Japanese companies





TOKYO President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he would block a Japanese company's $15 billion bid to acquire US Steel, a controversial deal that faces broad political opposition.

Nippon Steel, Japan's largest steelmaker, announced the deal last December and said it was committed to seeing it through despite concerns about the implications for U.S. employees, supply chains and national security. United.

I am completely opposed to the takeover of the once great and powerful US Steel by a foreign company, namely Nippon Steel of Japan, Trump said in a post late in the evening on his Truth Social platform.

As president, I will prevent this deal from happening. Buyer beware!!!

Trump had voiced his opposition to the deal during the presidential election campaign, alongside President Joe Biden and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, who have all said the Pittsburgh-based company should remain under control American. Trump's comments Monday evening were his first on the subject since he won the election last month.

A top Nippon Steel executive told reporters last month that the company hoped to close the deal before Trump returns to the White House in January.

Nippon Steel said in a statement Tuesday that it is committed to protecting and growing U.S. Steel in a way that strengthens U.S. industry, domestic supply chain resilience and U.S. national security.

We will invest as much as $2.7 billion in its unionized facilities, introduce our world-class technological innovation and secure union jobs so that US Steel's American steelworkers can produce the most advanced steel products for American customers, a the company said.

US Steel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal also faces opposition from the powerful United Steelworkers union, although some other US Steel employees support it. US Steel says it remains committed to this transaction as the best deal for our employees, shareholders, communities and customers.

We are confident that the deal is done on its merits, David Burritt, CEO of US Steel, told CNBC in September. It strengthens national security, economic security and job security.

The company said the failure of the deal would make the U.S. steel industry less globally competitive and could cost thousands of union jobs at blast furnace facilities that would otherwise have to close.

Nippon Steel argued that the acquisition would benefit both the companies and their employees, as well as the United States and Japan, a key U.S. ally. A Japanese government official declined to comment Tuesday on questions regarding the management of individual companies.

That said, we understand that it is essential for our two countries to further strengthen our economic relations, including the expansion of mutual investments in our two countries, to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region and to cooperate. in the area of ​​economic security, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki told reporters in Tokyo.

Nippon Steel says US Steel would remain American-led, with Americans filling three independent director positions on the board, as well as key members of senior management. He says he would prioritize production at US Steel to meet US market demand, that the company's headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh and that there would be no layoffs or plant closures. factories following the agreement.

Experts say the deal has been politicized and its failure could inadvertently help China, which produces more than half of the world's steel, maintain its dominance in the global market. U.S. and international business groups have also expressed concern about the politicization of the deal.

Biden authorized Nippon Steel this year to resubmit its case to a government committee that reviews foreign investments for national security risks, giving him more time to allay bipartisan concerns. The deadline for the Committee's review of foreign investment in the United States is set for the end of the month, but that could also be extended.

Trump said he would find a way to preserve American steel as it is.

Through a series of tax incentives and tariffs, we will make American steel strong and great again, and it will happen FAST! he said.

Arata Yamamoto reported from Tokyo and Jennifer Jett from Hong Kong.

