How Provinces and Cities Can Support U.S.-China Climate Cooperation





In 2017, California Governor Jerry Brown (left) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign a series of climate agreements. Credit: Imago/Alamy

Relations between the United States and China are at a crucial turning point. Given Donald Trump's recent victory in the US election, China's slowing economy, and growing tensions over trade and technology, productive cooperation between the two countries is far from guaranteed.

President-elect Trump has already indicated that federal policy on climate and environmental issues, among others, could change dramatically. For example, he pledged to end offshore wind development on day one, end renewable energy subsidies introduced by President Joe Biden as part of the Energy Reduction Act inflation and to increase customs duties on all imported products.

Why US-China relations are too important to leave to politicians

If the proposed policy changes take effect under the new administration in January, they will have a pronounced impact on the already strained U.S.-China relationship. Nonetheless, it is important to recognize that the two countries share common vulnerabilities, including weather-related disruptions caused by climate change, and that they have reasons to act together in certain areas. Indeed, sustained engagement between the world's two largest economies is crucial to progress in the face of global challenges.

Fortunately, there are ways to maintain mutually beneficial action in an era of great power competition. Subnational governments (states, provinces and cities) and non-state actors (businesses, universities, nonprofits and philanthropies) can play a crucial role in supporting dialogue and collaboration.

In recent years, instead of waiting for clarification on policies from the U.S. federal government, several states have decided to chart their own course. California Senate Bill 100 requires 100% of the state's electricity to come from renewable energy by 2045. New York State will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% d by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, thanks to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Other states, such as Washington, have passed similar legislation to ensure progress in renewable energy adoption and emissions reductions, even in the face of federal disengagement. These efforts reflect broader state-level initiatives to future-proof policies in areas such as health care and civil rights, putting subnational jurisdictions at the forefront of climate policy and regulation.

Here we describe joint initiatives between California and Chinese agencies and provinces on clean energy and climate action. We highlight areas where expanding subnational collaboration can be effective and outline steps to advance the U.S.-China partnership on climate change. Although national governments may instinctively be wary of subnational cooperation, the benefits, in our view, far outweigh the perceived risks.

Open spaces for dialogue

Collaboration between California and China has grown over the past decade, in response to changes in U.S. federal policies. Climate change was a pillar of US-China relations during the administration of President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2017. 13 The Trump administration's subsequent withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord and its disengagement with China has created a vacuum. California stepped in to help fill it.

In 2017, California's then-governor (one of us, JB) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and signed a series of climate and energy-focused agreements between California and several Chinese national agencies and provincial governments. These strengthened previous ties and built on California's first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on climate change with China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the provinces of Guangdong and of Jiangsu, signed in 2013.

China and California are leading the way in climate cooperation. Others should follow

When the Biden administration took office in 2021, the United States reentered the Paris Agreement. The two countries designated envoys John Kerry, the former US Secretary of State, and one of us (ZX) to facilitate dialogue and cooperation on climate change. Discussions between the envoys paved the way for a November 2023 meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference held just outside San Francisco, California .

Subsequently, the two countries issued a joint statement on strengthening cooperation to tackle the climate crisis. They identified areas requiring deeper bilateral collaboration, including exchanging know-how on the transition from coal to green energy, reducing methane emissions and reducing waste through more efficient use of resources .

After the summit, working groups were formed to exchange ideas in each of these areas. These groups' discussions culminated in a high-level bilateral meeting at the CaliforniaChina Climate Institute (CCCI) in Berkeley, California, in May of this year; Participants included the governors of California and Guangdong province as well as officials from five cities and four provinces in China4. Specialist groups are being established to provide technical support for the implementation of a joint program in areas such as energy decarbonization.

The United States can learn from China's expertise in offshore wind technology. Credit: Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty

By implementing its carbon reduction commitments in coordination with its Chinese counterparts through region-to-region technical exchanges and local pilot programs, California has shown what is possible when subnational jurisdictions take the lead and lead by example. Other U.S. states seeking to strengthen their international engagement now have a model.

Although China has a formal mechanism, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, to foster relations with provinces and cities in other countries, the partnership with California is unique because it has signed memorandums of understanding with Chinese central agencies, such as the NDRC.

Why both sides highly value such cross-border cooperation can be illustrated by an example. As California prepares for the rapid deployment of offshore wind projects, few organizations in the United States have the expertise to offer guidance on installing these wind turbines in a way that minimizes their impact on marine habitats. This is why the State has engaged in ongoing dialogue with several Chinese wind turbine manufacturers.

Meanwhile, China modeled its new green building regulations after California's Title 24 standards, a set of building codes that ensure energy efficiency. Beijing's air quality management policy is also inspired by existing mechanisms in California. But it is possible to expand these areas of mutual interest into unexplored areas. Here are three priority areas.

Decarbonization technologies

Many states and provinces in the United States and China face similar challenges in decarbonizing their economies. For example, Guangdong in southern China, which borders Hong Kong, has many similarities with California, both geographically and economically.

The exchange of technological and policy knowledge could benefit both regions, which are hubs of talent, technology and capital. California offers expertise in emissions reduction strategies and climate resilient infrastructure, which are relevant to the Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. Chinese cities in this area have developed expertise in high-speed rail over the past two decades, a low-emission alternative to road and air transport. They also have expertise in the deployment of offshore wind technology, an area of ​​continued collaboration where engagement could be deepened.

The climate crisis can be solved, but human rights must take precedence over profits

Between 2010 and 2022, the share of electricity generated by renewable energy in California increased from 15% to 36% thanks to targeted policies and state incentives for clean energy5. Meanwhile, China's Qinghai province, located on the Tibetan Plateau, was operating its power grid with more than 85% clean energy, mainly solar and hydropower, in 2023. The province's successful model in integration of renewable energies makes it a valuable partner for California in the exploration of zero energy. carbon strategies (see go.nature.com/3z3addm).

However, the potential benefits of provincial collaboration are not limited to technologically advanced regions. For example, U.S. coal-producing states, such as Colorado, have been in discussions with China's coal-dependent regions, such as the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, since 2023 to begin their transition to clean energy.

Electricity networks and markets

Running the power grid using clean energy sources is tricky because wind and solar power are available intermittently, making it more difficult to match supply and demand in real time. And China's clean energy efforts face another hurdle: Solar and hydroelectric power produced in sparsely populated interior regions must be transported thousands of miles to big cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

Overcoming these obstacles will require improvements to the electricity grid, including increasing energy storage and ensuring well-functioning electricity markets that can match suppliers with consumer demand in real time. In most countries, peak energy consumption occurs in the evening, while solar power plants are best placed to produce electricity during the middle of the day. Since the peak period of supply, which depends on sunshine and wind, and demand do not overlap, electricity markets and dynamic pricing are necessary to push producers and consumers towards a balance. For example, if consumers have to pay a higher price when solar availability is low, they might change their daily behaviors and, on an aggregate level, grid balancing would become easier.

