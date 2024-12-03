Nucleo submits SMR design for UK evaluation





Monday, December 2, 2024

France-based innovative reactor developer Newcleo has submitted an application to the UK Department of Energy Security and Net Zero for approval to enter general design assessment for the LFR-AS-200 compact modular lead-cooled fast reactor.

General Design Assessment (GDA) is a process carried out by the Office for Nuclear Regulatory (ONR) and the Environment Agency (EA) (and, where applicable, Natural Resources Wales) to assess the safety, security and environmental protection aspects of a nuclear power plant. Design of a plant scheduled to be deployed in the UK. Upon successful completion of the GDA, a Design Approval Confirmation from the ONR and a Design Approval Statement from the EA will be issued. In May 2021, BEIS unveiled its GDA process for advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs).

Newcleo has now applied for a GDA for a commercial-scale 200 MWe lead-cooled fast reactor (LFR). It said it aims to complete Phase 2 of the GDA with ONR and EA, including a baseline assessment of the technology by regulators. Subject to approval by the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), the GDA will take approximately two years from early 2025.

“This application reflects the tremendous progress Nucleo Group has made in terms of growing its global capabilities as well as advancing its research, development and design activities,” the company said. It noted that it has become the only advanced modular reactor developer in the UK to have submitted applications for both GDA and regulatory justification determinations.

In April of this year, the Nuclear Industry Association applied to the British government for a decision on the legitimacy of Nucleo's LFR-AS-200. These decisions are necessary to operationalize new nuclear technologies in the country.

The first step in Paris-based Newcleo's delivery roadmap will be the design and construction of its first 30 MWe lead-cooled fast reactor, to be deployed in France by 2030, followed by a 200 MWe commercial unit in the UK. Until 2033.

At the same time, Nucleo will invest directly in a mixed uranium/plutonium oxide (MOX) plant to fuel its nuclear reactors. In June 2022, Nucleo announced that it had signed a contract with France's Orano for a feasibility study on establishing a MOX production plant.

Last October, the European Commission selected nine small modular reactor projects, including Newcleo's LFR, in an initial round of applications to form a project working group under the European Industrial Alliance on SMR.

“We are delighted to be able to take the next step in Nucleo’s journey in the UK,” said Stefano Buono, CEO of Nucleo. “Thanks to our growth as a global team, our lead-cooled fast reactor design has reached a new level of maturity, as has our confidence in the continued development and improvement of our technology.

“New nuclear technologies have enormous potential to play a significant role in the decarbonization of the UK’s energy mix and in energy security, and we are excited to demonstrate what Newcleo can bring to this challenge. We are excited to be part of the GDA process. and relevant authorities and regulators throughout.”

Stéphane Calpena, Global Licensing and Nuclear Safety Director at Newcleo, added: “The GDA submission in the UK follows 18 months of intensive technical discussions with French regulators and international experts on the Newcleo LFR design, MOX manufacturing plant design and associated products. This move in the UK and France “It reflects our ongoing commitment to deployment in the UK and our interest in sharing our skills and strengths elsewhere across Europe.”

A general design assessment has previously been completed for the EDF/Areva UK EPR, Westinghouse AP1000, Hitachi-GE UK ABWR and CGN/EDF/GNI UK HPR1000 designs. GDA evaluations are currently underway for Rolls-Royce SMR Limited's small modular reactor design, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy's BWRX-300, and Holtec International's SMR-300. In August, Westinghouse's AP300 was accepted for GDA review.

