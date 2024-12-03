



Labor pledged in its manifesto to tighten rules around political donations. Officials are currently considering a variety of ideas, including contribution limits and further restrictions on foreign currency.

Change will take time, as the plan is still in its early stages and ministers are not due to submit proposals until at least 2026. But speculation that Elon Musk could donate $100 million to Nigel Farages' Reform UK is set to spark a new uproar. For stricter rules.

What are the current rules for political donations?

The Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 stipulates that all donations and loans to political parties over $500 must come from permitted sources.

According to the Electoral Commission, the main requirement for donations to be accepted is that you must be a registered voter of a UK company, trade union or LLP, or be registered with a UK company. In the UK, it may be an unincorporated association.

How could Musk donate to reform?

Two potential methods came to mind. One was through the UK branch of social media company

What has Labor said in the past?

Labor has been critical of the reforms implemented by the Conservatives in 2022. This reform extended the franchise to overseas voters who had been away from the UK for more than 15 years. The change, which came after a lengthy legal battle by World War II veteran Harry Shindler, allowed Britons living abroad for more than 15 years to vote and donate to political parties.

Labor, by contrast, has warned that this will allow those with weak links to the UK, who have spent most of their lives in countries that may be openly hostile to our goals, the right to have huge influence on our system.

Labor has also previously called on the election watchdog to investigate instances where the Conservatives appear to have received donations from shell companies and companies that no longer exist.

How much can a donor donate?

There are no restrictions, but campaigners have been calling for decades for them to be introduced.

What are some of your biggest political donations?

Labor received millions from former Autoglass boss Gary Lubner in the last parliament. Dale Vince, founder of gas and electricity supplier Ecotricity; David Sainsbury, former chairman of Sainsburys supermarkets; and his daughter, Fran Perrin.

The Conservative Party has benefited from a series of large donations from controversial businessman Frank Hester, who gave the party $20 million between early 2023 and the 2024 general election. Mohamed Mansour, who served as a minister under former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, gave $5 million to the party.

One of the largest donations in recent history was Sainsbury's $8 million to the Liberal Democrats ahead of the 2019 election.

How does the UK compare to the US?

American political funding dwarfs British political funding. Independent fundraising and campaign groups, called Super Political Action Committees (Super Pacs), can raise unlimited amounts of cash for presidential candidates as long as they cooperate with the candidate's campaign and do not disclose their donors. Musks Super Pac reportedly spent about $200 million to help elect Donald Trump this year.

There are concerns that Britain's political donations system, which campaigners say is already unfit for purpose, is unprepared for the prospect of intervention from US billionaires like Musk.

