Hagens tops roster for 2025 USA World Junior Selection Camp





James Hagens, a first-year center at Boston College and projected top-four pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is one of 28 players who will participate in USA Hockey's final evaluation camp for the 2025 World Junior Championship. 'IIHF.

The camp will take place Dec. 16-17 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, and will determine the 25-player roster for the WJC, which will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to January. 5. The final US roster is expected to be announced by December 24.

Hagens, an A-rated skater on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau's Players to Watch list, is tied for second on Boston College with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 13 games this season. He was one of the last cuts from the 2024 WJC team that won the gold medal after beating Sweden 6-2 in the championship match in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard and New York Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault, Hagens' teammates at Boston College, are two of 10 players participating in the camp that played at the 2024 WJC.

Also returning are goaltenders Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) and Samuel Hillebrandt (2025 draft eligible), defensemen Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild), Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers) and Aram Minnetian (Dallas Stars) , as well as forwards Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks). ), Danny Nelson (New York Islands) and Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks).

“We have a great group of players coming to our camp,” said USA Hockey General Manager and Executive Director of Hockey Operations John Vanbiesbrouck. “It’s never easy to spell this out and it’s a credit to everyone who has contributed to the development of our players, including first and foremost those who are part of our core infrastructure across the country.”

In addition to Hagens, three other 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects were also invited, including Hillebrandt (Barrie, Ontario Hockey League) and defensemen Blake Fiddler (Edmonton, Western Hockey League) and Logan Hensler (University of Wisconsin). Fiddler and Hensler each received an A grade from NHL Central Scouting on its preliminary list of players to watch.

The United States will play in Group A at WJC 2025, alongside Canada, Finland, Latvia and Germany, with preliminary round matches played at the Canadian Tire Centre. Group B includes Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan, with preliminary round matches at TD Place.

The United States and Canada will play on December 31 (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN), the final night of the preliminary round, marking the first time the rivals will meet on New Year's Eve since the 2017 WJC in Toronto.

Canada also revealed its 32-player selection camp roster on Monday.

USA HOCKEY WJC SELECTION CAMP ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2025 draft eligible); Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings)

DEFENSE: Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (Minnesota Wild); EJ Emery, North Dakota, NCAA (New York Rangers); Blake Fiddler, Edmonton, WHL (2025 draft eligible); Paul Fischer, Notre Dame, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); Drew Fortescue, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NCAA (2025 draft eligible); Cole Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars); Colin Ralph, St. Louis; Cloud State, NCAA (St. Louis Blues)

FORWARD: Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Trevor Connelly, Providence, NCAA (Vegas Golden Knights); Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); James Hagens, Boston College, NCAA (2025 draft eligible); Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders); Christopher Pelosi, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); AJ Spellacy, Windsor, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Brandon Svoboda, Boston University, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks); Joey Willis, Saginaw, OHL (Nashville Predators); Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)

