UK regulator opens possibility of Shein London listing

Britain's top financial watchdog has opened the door for Chinese fast fashion group Shein to join the London Stock Exchange by saying decisions on whether companies can list in the UK are based only on disclosures and not on all aspects of corporate behavior. I opened it.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said it was not uncommon for UK-listed companies to have legal risks around the world and what was important was that they disclosed this, that investors understood it and that they priced it. He told the Financial Times that he could set the price. danger.

Shein filed confidential documents with the Financial Conduct Authority this year to pursue an initial public offering in the UK with a planned market value of $50 billion. Regulators are under pressure to block Shein's listing due to allegations that it used forced labor as part of its cotton supply from China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

What Parliament has not asked us to do is to become a broad regulator of all aspects of corporate conduct and all UK-listed companies around the world, Rathi said. He declined to comment specifically on Shein.

One example of this is that London-listed mining companies are facing legal difficulties in many parts of the world, he said.

Asked whether the FCA could stop approving a company's application to list in the UK because of its controversial human rights record or allegations of its use of slave labor, he said the regulator's focus would be on disclosure of any legal risks the company might face. said.

Rathi also hit back at reports last week that the agency was at best incompetent and at worst dishonest.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group's report lists several instances where consumers and whistle-blowers felt let down.

Rathi said the report came from one group within parliament and would never achieve full consensus in parliament. He added: Congress voted as a whole to give us more targets for growth and competitiveness and we are accepting it because it is the law.

At the Mansion House annual dinner last month, Chancellor Rachel Reeves sent a remittance letter to the FCA asking it to do more to support growth, saying rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis were too severe and were curbing risk-taking.

Rathi, who joined the FCA four years ago after running the London Stock Exchange for five years, said the agency was planning several reforms to ease regulatory burden and increase Britain's risk appetite. These include changing the rules for providing advice on pensions, reducing the need to issue prospectuses for secondary share sales and adjusting how customer complaints about financial services are handled.

Earlier this year, the UK overhauled rules for London-listed companies to increase flexibility in areas such as dual-class share structures in a bid to attract more IPOs.

“We are making and have been making important changes,” Rathi said. This is starting a discussion about how we support growth and competitiveness, and what risk appetite we need across our economy and society for all of us to be comfortable changing.

Citing the example of the government's plan to give the FCA powers to regulate markets for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Rathi said cryptocurrencies are here to stay, but they should not all be compensating for the risks that may come with the flow, and that would not be the case. I said it shouldn't be done. If the problem is not resolved, you cannot use it.

He said the UK needed to discuss the growing culture of mass complaints, driven by no-win, no-fee law firms and claims management companies that had sprung up to encourage clients to submit claims in return for a cut in damages.

Analysts have predicted that the recent controversy over alleged mis-selling of auto finance due to hidden fees paid to dealerships could cost banks as much as $30 billion in bailouts. The FCA and the Financial Ombudsman Service outlined plans last month to transform the way they handle complaints to avoid more costly mass redress cases.

Rathi said what was particularly distinctive about the UK compared to some countries around the world was how quickly discussions about compensation progressed when problems arose. We need to have that discussion.

The 45-year-old was recently nominated for the vacant position of Cabinet Secretary, the highest-ranking civil servant, but was not shortlisted. His five-year term at the FCA expires at the end of September. Asked if he plans to run for re-election, he said, “I enjoy what I'm doing here, but I won't comment on any speculation beyond that.”

