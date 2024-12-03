



The UK government has agreed a contract for more than 5 million doses of human H5 influenza vaccine to increase the country's resilience in the event of a possible H5 influenza pandemic.

The vaccine, which is currently based on the H5 avian influenza virus, will be manufactured by CSL Seqirus UK Limited, a UK-based healthcare company.

The purchase comes as part of the UK's long-established plans to increase access to vaccines against a wide range of pathogens with pandemic potential.

Dr Meera Chand, Head of Emerging Infections at the UK Department of Health and Safety, said:

It is important to be prepared for the variety of influenza viruses that can pose a risk to human health. Early access to vaccines saves lives. Adding the H5 vaccine to interventions already available will help prepare for a wider range of threats.

Influenza A(H5N1) viruses have been causing long-term outbreaks worldwide, primarily in birds, over the past few years. Only if this virus begins to spread among humans (there is no evidence at this stage) will the human H5 influenza vaccine be used.

This procurement will strengthen the UK's preparedness for H5 influenza-borne pandemics by making vaccines readily available and preparing pandemic-specific vaccines. The UK government has already entered into advance purchase agreements for pandemic vaccines as and when required to tackle specific pandemic flu strains identified at the time.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said:

Together with UKHSA, we are committed to ensuring the UK is prepared for and responds to current and future health threats.

Adding the H5 vaccine to our stockpile is part of our preparedness plan, strengthening our readiness to respond to a variety of emerging health threats and protect people's lives and livelihoods.

Marc Lacey, Global Head of Pandemic Preparedness and Response at CSL Seqirus, said:

CSL Seqirus, a global leader in outbreak and pandemic preparedness, is proud to partner with UKHSA as part of its preparedness efforts against the emerging influenza threat.

This agreement with the UK Government demonstrates the continued importance of partnerships in developing robust preparedness plans and ensuring the ability to respond quickly to these health threats.

Dr Matt Chinn, Director of Scientific Operations at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), said:

The APHA Influenza Team has been leading the UK's response to avian influenza viruses through sampling and testing of both wild and farmed birds at the National Avian Influenza Reference Laboratory in Weybridge.

This work is vital to preparing for and responding to emerging pathogen threats to the UK, contributing to a better understanding of the disease and helping to provide reassurance to the public.

UKHSA actively monitors cases of avian influenza in humans, while APHA aims to monitor captive and wild birds and animals through a robust surveillance program. This, combined with genome sequencing capabilities, is critical for early detection, assessment and response to emerging health and biosecurity threats such as avian influenza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-secures-h5-influenza-vaccine-to-boost-pandemic-preparedness

