Trump reiterates promise to “block” Nippon Steel's bid for US Steel





Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to block Japan's Nippon Steel's proposed purchase of US Steel.

“I am completely against the takeover of the once great and powerful US Steel by a foreign company, namely Nippon Steel of Japan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social social media platform Monday evening, time from the East.

“As president, I will stop this deal from happening,” he said, adding that it would make American steel “strong and great again” through the use of tax incentives and tariffs. customs.

Although he has made similar statements on the campaign trail in 2024, it was the first time Trump spoke about the deal since winning a second presidential term last month.

Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker, reached a deal to acquire US Steel last December. However, the deal was opposed by the United Steelworkers, a prominent union, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden, who pledged that U.S. Steel would remain U.S.-owned.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews possible national security risks from transactions by foreign entities, reviewed the deal.

US Steel has an annual production capacity of around 20 million tonnes, while Nippon Steel is the largest steel producer in Japan. Together, the two companies would have a total capacity of up to 86 million tonnes.

“Nippon Steel is committed to protecting and growing US Steel in a way that strengthens American industry, the resilience of the domestic supply chain, and the national security of the United States,” Nippon Steel said in a statement by email.

“We will invest as much as $2.7 billion in its unionized facilities, showcase our world-class technological innovation and secure union jobs so that US Steel's American steelworkers can produce the most advanced steel products for American customers ” said a representative.

US Steel did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on Trump's latest remarks.

A Nippon Steel spokesperson previously said the acquisition would revitalize America's Rust Belt and strengthen U.S. national security “in ways that no alternative can.”

Takahiro Mori, vice president of Nippon Steel, told reporters in November that he believed the deal could be completed before Trump takes the White House in January. In September, US Steel CEO David Burritt also expressed confidence, defending the proposed sale as a deal that would strengthen national security as well as economic and job security.

Shares of US Steel have fallen more than 15% since the start of the year, while shares of Nippon Steel have fallen more than 4% over the same period, according to LSEG data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/03/trump-repeats-vow-to-block-nippon-steels-bid-for-us-steel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos