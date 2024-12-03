U.S. Department of Labor announces proposed rule to phase out certificates authorizing payment of less than minimum wage to workers with disabilities





The ministry preliminarily estimates that wages below the minimum are no longer necessary to avoid a reduction in employment opportunities

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a proposed rule that would phase out the issuance of certificates allowing employers to pay certain workers with disabilities less than the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, for the work they do.

The rule proposes to phase out certifications that employers can apply for under Section 14(c) of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which allow them to pay certain workers with disabilities less than the minimum wage. The Department proposes to discontinue the issuance of new certificates and establish a three-year phase-out period for employers with existing certificates once a final rule takes effect.

This proposal demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to good jobs for workers with disabilities, said Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su. In the decades since Section 14(c) was included in the Fair Labor Standards Act, significant legal and policy developments have taken place that have significantly expanded employment opportunities and rights for disabled people. With this proposal, the Department expects that many workers currently paid minimum wage under Section 14(c) will move into full-wage jobs, which will improve their economic well-being and strengthen the inclusion of people with disabilities in the workforce.

The proposed rule would have the following effects:

Cease the Department's issuance of new certificates under section 14(c) as of the effective date of a final rule. Establish a three-year period beginning on the effective date of a final rule for employers with existing Section 14(c) certificates to phase out paying subminimum wages to workers with disabilities.

One of the guiding principles of the American workplace is that a hard day's work deserves fair pay, and this proposal ensures that principle includes workers with disabilities, said Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman. Since the enactment of the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938, opportunities and training have expanded significantly to help people with disabilities obtain and maintain employment at or above the full federal minimum wage. Likewise, employers today have more resources and training to recruit, hire, and retain workers with disabilities in jobs at or above the full minimum wage, and this proposed rule aligns with that reality.

The Biden-Harris administration is committed to creating a more inclusive workforce, where people with disabilities can thrive without being held back, said the Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy, Taryn Williams. This proposal would help ensure that workers with disabilities have access to equal employment opportunities while reinforcing the fundamental belief that all workers deserve fair compensation for their contributions. We will continue to invest in the potential of every worker and foster workplaces that celebrate inclusion.

On September 26, 2023, Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su announced that the Department would conduct a comprehensive review of the Section 14(c) program. As part of this review, the Department held a series of stakeholder engagement sessions to hear diverse perspectives on Section 14(c) from members of the public, including workers with disabilities and members of their families, disability rights advocates, service providers and section 14(c) certificate holders. The Department considered the numerous contributions received during these sessions in formulating the proposed rule.

The Department encourages interested parties to submit comments on the proposal once it is published in the Federal Register. All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on January 17, 2025 to be considered for this rulemaking. Comments received after the close of the comment period will not be considered. Learn more about the proposed rule and instructions for submitting comments.

