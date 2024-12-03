The UK does not need to choose between the US and the EU





The Prime Minister rejected any suggestion that the UK would have to choose between closer ties with the United States or the European Union, when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Sir Keir Starmer said his government would “never turn away” from its partnership with the United States and also promised to build stronger ties with Europe.

He also stressed that the world faced “dangerous times”, saying stability was essential for growth and that the UK must continue to support Ukraine against Russia.

There has long been speculation that the US president-elect could launch a trade war against Europe and reduce his support for Ukraine, or even NATO.

In such circumstances, analysts suggest Britain would be under pressure to take sides.

Last month, a close ally of Donald Trump said Britain would have to choose between the US-UK “special relationship” and closer ties with the EU – which Trump describes as a “mini China”.

Stephen Moore told the BBC that if the UK moved “towards more of the American model of economic freedom… it would boost the Trump administration's drive to do a free trade deal with the UK “.

Reflecting on Sir Keir's speech, Sir David Manning, the former UK ambassador to the US, said the Prime Minister had the “right approach” but warned it would not be “easy”.

“It will be about directing our interests between the two poles,” he told the BBC's Today programme.

But he said there was no point in “pretending to agree” on issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East, saying the UK will have to respond to what Trump imposes.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall, an annual event hosted by the City of London Corporation and where the Prime Minister traditionally speaks on international issues, Sir Keir explained how the UK would move forward “to stand tall on the world stage.”

“In the context of these dangerous times, the idea that we have to choose between our allies, who in one way or another were either on the side of America or Europe, is simply wrong ” he said.

“I categorically reject it. Attlee did not choose between his allies. Churchill did not choose.

“The national interest demands that we work with both.”

He added: “There is no growth without security and no security without alliances.”

Privately and publicly, members of the administration are optimistic about what Trump's return to the presidency could look like.

Regardless of the Prime Minister's insistence that he would not have to choose between the US and the EU, there is private acknowledgment at the top of government that what exactly a Trump presidency would mean in this regard is unclear, depending largely on what the Trump presidency would mean in this regard. elements of his campaign rhetoric that he decides to carry out.

In his speech, Sir Keir praised the new US leader's kindness, adding that he had told him when they met in New York in September that the UK “will invest more deeply than ever in this transatlantic bond with our American friends in the years to come.” “.

Senior officials say the dinner between Trump, Starmer and David Lammy in the final weeks of the presidential election at Trump Tower in New York was truly warm, that the presidency's affection for Britain ( his mother was born in Scotland) was evident and that there was no sign that he would hold back Starmer and Lammy's past criticism of them.

They are far less sure about how Trump would behave towards Britain if the government made economic and diplomatic decisions he disapproves of, such as closer involvement with the EU or warmer relations with China.

A senior government source involved in the discussions said of Trump: He really hates the EU.

Trump named Arkansas businessman Warren Stephens as his ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The British government is currently in the process of choosing its ambassador to the United States, with former Labor minister Lord Mandelson considered a candidate for the role.

In his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated his promise to rebuild and renew ties with Europe, which he said are vital to the UK's security and prosperity.

He insisted it was “deeply in our interest” to support Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin because “the future of freedom in Europe is being decided today”.

The UK is now “committed to fighting harder on the global stage for our national interests and prepared to dig deeper to defend them”, he said, because a Putin victory would harm “our own security, stability and prosperity.

“So we must continue to support Ukraine and do what it takes to support its self-defense for as long as it takes.

“Place Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so that it can secure a just and lasting peace on its terms, which guarantees its security, independence and right to choose its own future.”

Supporting the allies was what former prime ministers Clement Attlee and Winston Churchill did, Sir Keir said, adding that he was thinking of the Attlee government of 1945 and its ambition to build “a country fit for heroes”. .

“And they understood that maintaining our strength abroad gave us the foundation to succeed at home. That's as true today as it was then,” he said.

Now is the time, Sir Keir said, to “strengthen our security as the bedrock on which the economy rests and the ultimate guarantor of all that we hold dear”.

Such talk could be put to the test in January if the United States imposes tariffs on European goods and demands that the continent trade less with China, while forcing Ukraine to cede territory.

Conservative Party co-chair Nigel Huddleston said Sir Keir's government had “taken our country backwards” since Labor took power five months ago.

He said: “From business confidence at a near-record high, workers punished by a jobs tax, reduced growth projections and a rush to abandon British interests overseas – there is no No wonder he was forced into a desperate reset.”

