



National Assembly members narrowly voted in favor of introducing a proportional representation election system. The move will almost certainly change no law, but it is nonetheless a symbolically important moment for British politics.

The Liberal Democratic Party's bill requiring a public relations system for UK general and local elections was passed by a vote of 137 to 135. It is reported that this is the first time that Westminster Parliament has supported such a plan.

The bill was introduced as so-called 10-minute rule legislation, which would give lawmakers time to comment on a bill before a vote. Even if this is supported, it is rarely enacted into law because more time is not allocated in the commons.

The last time PR was voted on by the House, in 2016 on another 10-minute rule bill, PR lost 81 to 74.

Fifty-nine Labor backbenchers, including 62 Liberal Democrat lawmakers, voted for the bill on Tuesday, including those first elected in 2024. Last month it emerged that dozens of Labor MPs elected in 2024 had joined a parliamentary group calling for a Britain. Switch to PR system.

At Labour's 2022 annual general conference, the party voted overwhelmingly to back a proportional system after unions that had blocked a previous agreement backed the idea. But while Keir Starmer has previously expressed at least some support for electoral reform, his leadership team has ruled out any immediate changes, at least for the first term of a Labor government.

In Tuesday's vote, 50 Labor MPs voted against the motion, indicating a continued lack of consensus on the issue. No member of the government staff took part in the vote. Seventy-eight people, including some of the Conservatives who voted, opposed the idea.

Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokeswoman, who introduced the bill, said: Today is a historic day in the fight for fairer voting and I thank all MPs for their support. Trust in our political system has been undermined for years as the Conservative Party has run roughshod over the standards of public life. Fixing our broken election system, introducing fair voting, and making sure everyone's voice matters is the best way to rebuild this trust.

