UK delays full transition to digital immigration system due to eVisa glitches | Immigration and Asylum





A glitch in the eVisa system could allow passengers to travel to the UK using expired ID cards, a minister has told the Guardian.

Seema Malhotra, the Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, said the government had postponed plans for a full transition to a new digital immigration system amid real fears of another Windrush-style scandal among minority communities.

This follows complaints from eVisa applicants who were unable to access the new digital immigration system to prove they had the right to return home to the UK.

Most physical documents proving the right to remain in the UK, such as biometric residence permits, will no longer be valid as proof of residence from 31 December.

Home Office officials said it was understood hundreds of UK residents were unable to return home due to difficulties accessing the system from abroad. Migrant workers complained that they could not access employment or housing without an eVisa.

Seema Malhotra, Minister of Immigration and Citizenship. Photo: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

Malhotra said: I have heard a range of concerns, including that the move to eVisa will have a negative impact on vulnerable people and the elderly, leaving them unable to vindicate their rights. I understand that traveling abroad ahead of the holidays is a special concern.

Therefore, to address these concerns, I am working with airlines to ensure that biometric residence permits or EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) biometric residence cards expiring on or after 31 December will be accepted as valid evidence of travel authorization until 31 March. Changes have been made, including allowing for: 2025.

Malhotra, who represents the multicultural area of ​​Feltham and Heston, said there were concerns that immigrant communities could be stripped of their rights without access to eVisa.

The new Labor government was committed to righting the wrongs of Windrush.

Malhotra said: For immigrant communities, there is a real fear that something will go wrong with the home office system and that will have a lasting impact on all aspects of their lives. That's why we're so focused on listening.

The Home Office is setting up a 24-hour helpline for airlines attempting to verify documents in the new year. Home Office insiders said it was understood hundreds of UK residents were experiencing difficulties accessing the eVisa system.

The Home Office has been issuing eVisa for Hong Kongers applying for the Post-Brexit EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS), skilled work visas and UK national (overseas) visas for several years.

Paper documents were scheduled to be phased out and replaced starting January 1. The Ministry of the Interior has stopped issuing physical biometric residence permits on October 31, 2024. Employees holding physical permits were required to register for an eVisa before the end of the year.

Last April, the government announced plans to fully implement e-Visa from the first day of the new year. Tom Pursglove, the Tory legal immigration minister at the time, said the bill would ensure firm control over who comes here to live, work and study, strengthen border security and prevent abuse of the immigration system. I said I would do it.

Malhotra said problems in the system were made worse by the plan to begin the rollout on Lunar New Year, when so many people were traveling and an international holiday.

She said she still found it surprising that the Conservatives had chosen January 1 to announce their biggest changes to immigration documents – on an international holiday when so few people are working.

Andrea Dumitrache, chief executive of the3million, the largest grassroots group representing EU citizens in the UK, welcomed the development but warned there could still be travel disruptions in the new year.

The Home Office has enormous challenges ahead. To avoid travel chaos, airlines must provide a very well-coordinated and well-resourced communications campaign to ensure they accept expired documents globally, she said.

The task of persuading airlines to allow travel cannot be left to people. It is clear that the current system is not fit for purpose.

