COVID-19 likely came from lab, US committee says | Coronavirus pandemic News





A US Congressional committee has backed the theory that a laboratory leak caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report released Monday, the Republican-controlled House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said it concluded that the coronavirus likely emerged due to a laboratory-related accident. or looking.

The 520-page report, which took two years to complete, examined the response to the pandemic at the federal and state levels, as well as its origins and vaccination efforts.

This work will help the United States and the world predict the next pandemic, prepare for the next pandemic, protect against the next pandemic, and hopefully prevent the next pandemic, said Republican Chairman Brad Wenstrup of the panel, in a press release. letter to Congress.

Among the report's key findings was that the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIS) funded controversial gain-of-function research that enhances viruses in order to find ways to fight them at the Institute of Health. virology of Wuhan in China before the epidemic.

A security official directs journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field visit on February 3, 2021. [Ng Han Guan/AP Photo]

Cases of COVID-19 were first identified in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, in December 2019, with the city widely considered to be where the virus first emerged.

The virus quickly spread around the world, killing more than 7 million people and creating turmoil in the global economy as countries closed their borders and ordered lockdowns.

As U.S. federal agencies, the World Health Organization and scientists around the world have sought to determine the origins of COVID-19, no consensus has emerged.

Many researchers believe the virus had a zoonotic origin, spreading from animals to humans and may have been transmitted at a wet market in Wuhan.

However, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated with low confidence in an intelligence report last year that the virus most likely escaped from a laboratory.

The department's findings echo those of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which said in 2021 with moderate confidence that the virus likely spread after a laboratory accident.

The House committee was convinced by the lab leak theory after meeting 25 times over the past two years, conducting more than 30 transcribed interviews and reviewing more than a million pages of documents.

The closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, central Hubei, China, 21 January 2020. [Dake Kang/AP Photo]

As part of that investigation, members of the Republican-controlled congressional panel held two days of interviews with Anthony Fauci, the government scientist who led public health messaging early in the pandemic before becoming the subject of conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus.

Republicans have accused Fauci, who retired in December 2022 after 54 years at the NIH, of being responsible for the worst pandemic in a century by approving funding for Chinese scientists who they say made SARS-CoV- 2, the virus that causes COVID-19. .

Fauci, who regularly clashed with US President-elect Donald Trump during his first term, has also been accused of suppressing the theory that COVID-19 came from a lab leak in China.

The 83-year-old immunologist, who now lives under protection due to death threats against his family, told the panel at a public hearing in June that it would have been molecularly impossible for the bat viruses studied in Wuhan laboratory transform into viruses. the virus that caused the pandemic.

I have also been very, very clear, and I have said it several times, that I do not think that the concept of a laboratory [leak] is inherently a conspiracy theory, Fauci said.

What the conspiracy is is the kind of distortions on this particular subject, for example, it was a lab leak and I was parachuted into the CIA like Jason Bourne and I told the CIA that “They really shouldn't be talking about a lab leak,” he said.

The survey also found that lockdowns did more harm than good and that mask mandates were ineffective in controlling the spread of Covid-19, contradicting research showing that wearing masks in public actually reduces rates transmission.

Although social distancing guidelines were criticized, the panel concluded that the travel restrictions put in place saved lives.

The panel called Trump's state-funded project to develop COVID vaccines, called Operation Warp Speed, a huge success, but concluded that closing schools would have a lasting impact on America's children.

