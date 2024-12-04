US expands list of Chinese tech companies subject to export controls





BANGKOK (AP) The U.S. Commerce Department has expanded the list of Chinese technology companies subject to export controls to include many companies that make equipment used to make computer chips, chipmaking tools and software.

The 140 companies newly listed on the so-called entity list are almost all based in China. But some are Chinese companies established in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The revised rules were posted Monday on the U.S. Federal Register website for publication later this week. They also limit exports of high-bandwidth memory chips to China. Such chips are needed to process huge amounts of data in advanced applications such as artificial intelligence.

China's Commerce Ministry protested and said it would act to protect its rights and interests, without giving any details.

This is a typical act of economic coercion and non-market practice, the ministry said in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the move was intended to harm China's ability to use advanced technologies that pose a risk to our national security.

Adding these companies to the Entity List means that export licenses will likely be denied to any U.S. company attempting to do business with them.

Washington has gradually increased the number of companies covered by these export controls, as President Joe Biden's administration has encouraged an expansion of semiconductor investment and manufacturing in the United States.

The purpose of these Entity List actions is to prevent PRC (Chinese) companies from exploiting U.S. technology to produce advanced semiconductors locally, said Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Compliance. exports, in a press release. By adding key semiconductor manufacturing facilities, equipment manufacturers, and investment companies to the Entity List, we are directly hindering the PRC's military modernization, weapons of mass destruction (weapons of mass destruction) mass destruction) and the capacity to repress human rights.

China has accused the United States of continuing its technological hegemony, as Washington steps up pressure on Chinese tech giant Huawei and other Chinese high-tech makers by blocking access to American suppliers.

He particularly opposes what he calls long-arm jurisdictional measures, such as the U.S. decision to expand corporate export controls to apply to makers of chipmaking equipment in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore if they use American technology that could be sold to China. .

Pressure from Washington has prompted China to step up efforts to develop its own advanced computer chips and other technologies, providing billions in subsidies and investments to the industry. Chinese manufacturers have made rapid progress even if they remain several years behind in certain areas.

Shares of Japanese makers of computer chips and related equipment jumped Tuesday, with testing equipment maker Advantest up 4.6%, Tokyo Electron up 4.6% and Applied Materials up 4.9%. Disco Corp., another chipmaker, jumped 6.9%, while Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index gained 2.3%.

Meanwhile, China's Naura Technology Group, whose companies were included in the new list, fell 3% and Piotech Inc., another chipmaker, lost 5.3%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-us-technology-chips-sanctions-bis-8f8ab1ab49b5bb57e5a290a3937fa939 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos