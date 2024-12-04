Caruana wins US Masters, trails Arjun by one point on FIDE circuit





GM Fabiano Caruana won the 2024 US Masters with 8/9, winning all of his matches except for a sixth-round loss to GM Nikolas Theodorou, who finished a clear second. In addition to receiving $7,500 plus a trophy, Caruana also earns 17.11 points on the FIDE Tour and is only one point behind GM Arjun Erigaisi in the standings, which will determine a spot in the Candidates Tournament 2026.

Final ranking | Top 20

# Name Note Fed Total price 1 GM FABIANO CARUANA 2805 (2857) 8 $7,500.00/trophy – 1st place 2 GM NIKOLAS THEODOROU 2612 (2694) 7.5 $3,500.00 – 2nd place 3 GM GRIGORIY OPARIN 2653 ( 2730) 7 1 $700.00 – 3rd tie 4 GM ILLIA NYZHNYK 2576 (2637) 7 $1,700.00 – 3rd tie 5 IM GULRUKHBEGIM TOKHIRJONOVA 2385 (2459) 7 AWONDER LIANG 2687 (2755) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 7 GM ALEXANDER DONCHENKO 2617 (2617) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 8 GM OLEXANDR BORTNYK 2603 (2677) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 10 GM LAZARO BRUZON BATISTA 2578 (2658) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 11 GM JOHN MICHAEL BURKE 2573 (2661) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 12 GM BHARATHAKOTI HARSHA 2531 (2638) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 13 GM GUHA MITRABHA 2511 (2511) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 14 GM GLEB DUDIN 2510 (2636) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 15 IM ISIK CAN 2508 (2508) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie 16 GM IM MARK HEIMANN 2459 (2534) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie / U2500 2nd tie 18 IM JURAJ DRUSKA 2433 (2566) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie / U2500 2nd tie 19 IM ANTHONY ATASANOV 2415 (2447) 6.5 $314.29 – 5th tie / U2500 2nd tie 20 IM MARK PLOTKIN 2331 (2384) 6.5 $1,200.00 – U2350 1st

(Full ranking here.)

Caruana fights for candidate spot by competing in US Open tournaments

As the 2024 FIDE World Championship between reigning World Champion Ding Liren and Challenger Gukesh Dommaraju approaches the halfway point, other top players are already fighting for a place in the upcoming Candidates Tournament, the he event which, in two years, will determine the next challenger. It is traditionally an eight-player double round-robin tournament, and one of those eight seats is allocated via the FIDE 2024 circuit.

By participating in eligible tournaments, players can accumulate tour points and only the top scorer qualifies. The race is essentially between Arjun and Caruana, with an outside shot for GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov. For those who don't understand this time, there will be another FIDE Tour 2025 spot to aim for next year.

FIDE circuit rankings. Image: FIDE.

Caruana and other elite players rarely participate in open tournaments and mostly play in closed round-robin tournaments with similarly ranked players. There is an argument (not all agree) that consistently playing against lower-rated opponents results in rating loss, as even draws result in rating loss. (Arjun, who rose to No. 4 in the world by playing primarily in open tournaments, is the brilliant counterexample.)

Another challenge Caruana faced in Charlotte, North Carolina, was playing two matches a day, a routine common in U.S. open tournaments but less common in other countries. The American champion explained to general manager Daniel Naroditsky on the show that participating in the tournament was not ideal but mandatory if he wants to win the FIDE Tour this year: “I have to do it, but it could also be a decision terrible…I thought it would definitely be a challenge.”

I thought it would definitely be a challenge.

—Fabiano Caruana

Caruana shared that after losing “a really bad game on my part” in the sixth round, he thought the best-case scenario was to be tied for first place. But he was pleasantly surprised when he managed to win from a lower position in the final round. His first words to Naroditsky during the interview were: “I'm so happy,” followed by: “Sometimes you don't expect it to work out and then everything comes together. It happens from time to time .”

Sometimes you don't expect it to work, and then everything falls into place.

—Fabiano Caruana

By finishing first clear, he earns more points than by finishing fourth in the 2024 FIDE Candidates. His biggest points gain on tour so far this year came by winning his fourth title at the 2024 US Championship.

Caruana tournaments on the FIDE circuit. Image: FIDE.

Immediately after finishing that tournament, he boarded a plane for the Saint Louis Masters, another nine-round super-Swiss tournament that begins December 3. That same day begins the Qatar Masters, where Arjun and Abdusattorov will sprint in their respective lanes. crazy race. At the end of the month, the FIDE Rapid & Blitz World Championships in New York will be the last chance to strengthen their position in the rankings.

If Arjun and Fabi win Qatar and Saint Louis respectively, then Fabi will lead Arjun by 2.7 points in the #FIDECircuit 2024 race!

All scenarios.

The number in each cell corresponds to the lead Arjun will have over Fabi (Green = Arjun leads, Red = Fabi) pic.twitter.com/s5lBTOX4gd

— Chess Numbers India (@chess_insights) December 2, 2024 “A complete dog fight, every game,” says Caruana after difficult and successful run

There were 264 total entries, including 47 grandmasters, at the tournament held at the Westin Charlotte. Each game had a time control of 90 minutes plus a 30 second increment, with no more time added. Although Caruana played against opponents with an average rating of 2478, he said every match – perhaps with the exception of rounds three and four – was a struggle.

Contrary to what some might think, “I didn't roll in any matches,” he pointed out, and aside from those two rounds, “everything else was just a complete dog fight, every time match”. Despite a defeat, he still managed to achieve a modest rating gain.

He started with five consecutive victories, looking to achieve a “Caruana”. His victory against GM John Burke was one of the best fights, where he gained an advantage, then a winning position, but did not play the only winning move, 34…Bxc2!, exchanging his queen for two turns and finally crashing into the kingside.

Even so, Caruana showed that as long as heavy pieces remain on the board, in this case queens, bishops of opposite colors in the late game, still have plenty of venom. Burke gave up two moves after playing the error 65.Qc5?.

The world number two's rampage ended in the sixth round, where Theodorou, who was the only other player tied at 5/5, pulled off the surprise of his life – with the black pieces. 28…Rg4! was not a winner in itself, but the raising of the tower caused an immediate and losing error. After 29.f3?, Theodorou made no mistakes and finally hit the g file.

Théodorou thus led the tournament with 6/6, but he achieved three draws in his last three matches. Caruana, on the other hand, did what he had to do: win three more matches.

The final round was the most dramatic, as IM Mark Heimann reached a pawn position where Caruana, after 33…Qa8, declared that he had already resigned himself to a draw. However, instead of the response 34.Qf3, Heimann played for victory, and it backfired. The play move itself was not a mistake, but the continuation of play gave Caruana the opportunity he needed. The notes below include lines discussed by Caruana and Naroditsky on the show.

Despite this defeat, Heimann still obtained his first grandmaster standard with 6.5/9. Theodorou wins $3,500 in second place. There was a three-way tie for the third-fifth places between general manager Grigoriy Oparin, general manager Illya Nyzhnyk and IM Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova. The top two finishers win $1,700 each, while Tokhirjonova takes home $3,300 for winning the U2500 first prize and the women's first prize.

[Edited on December 3, 2024:] The Charlotte Chess Center confirmed the following standards achieved:

IM Isik Can (TUR) – GM Norm IM Mark Heimann (USA) – GM Norm IM Evan Park (USA) – GM Norm IM Tianqi Wang (USA) – GM Norm FM Avi Kaplan (USA) – IM Norm Gunnar Andersen (USA) – IN standard

There were side events at the Westin Charlotte. Varun Gadi (rated 2015) won the section of the 2024 North Carolina Open Championship, earning $1,200 as well as a plaque. There was also a blitz tournament, where Caruana, newly elected GM Brewington Hardaway, and Naroditsky each won $353.33, tied for first at 5.5/6.

A final round draw between Hardaway and Caruana. Photo: charlottechesscenter on Instagram.

How to revise

General manager Kayden Troff hosted the morning rounds, while general manager Daniel Naroditsky covered the evening rounds. You can watch Caruana's final interview above.

The US Masters 2024 was an official event of the United States National Chess Championship and the FIDE Tour hosted by the Charlotte Chess Center, the official partner of Chess.com. The nine Swiss rounds took place from November 27 to December 1 at the Westin Charlotte in North Carolina, with a 90-minute time control for the entire match plus a 30-second slot. The total prize money was $28,000, with $7,000 going to first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chess.com/news/view/2024-us-masters-caruana-wins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos