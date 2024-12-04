Warren urges Biden to limit Trump's ability to use the US military against Americans





U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) publicly urges President Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin, Biden's Defense Secretary, to take steps to limit the possible use of active-duty U.S. military personnel and Guard personnel national action against Americans once President-elect Donald Trump returns. at the White House in 2025.

In a letter released Monday, Warren and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) urged Biden and Austin to issue a policy directive specifying that the federal insurrection law should only be used in specific cases, such as when local and state authorities are overwhelmed and request help, or when attacks on the United States render local and state authorities unable to respond effectively.

Warren and Blumenthal also suggested that the policy directive clarify that presidents should consult Congress to the fullest extent possible before deploying the military under the Insurrection Act, and indicate that any domestically deployed military is bound by the standing rules on the use of force and cannot do so. violate the writ of habeas corpus, federal law, or, where applicable, federal or state law.

As the letter notes, Trump has repeatedly spoken about using the military for domestic purposes, including securing the border and suppressing protests. He also said before being re-elected that he would be a dictator from the first day in office, but not after, and described his political opponents as the enemy within.

Warren and Blumenthal argue that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Trump v. United States, which concluded that presidents enjoy broad immunity from criminal prosecution for committing official acts, makes it particularly important to limit Trump's future use of the Insurrection Act.

If left unresolved, any ambiguity over the legal use of military force, coupled with President-elect Trump's demonstrated intent to use the military in such dangerous and unprecedented ways, could prove devastating, they wrote.

When asked if Trump could simply undo any policy directives created by Biden, Warren told GBH News: No political fight is ever one and done. This action would raise future alarm and force the next Trump administration to justify any expansion of the military's role against its citizens.

Juliette Kayyem, a lecturer at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and former deputy secretary of President Barack Obama's Department of Homeland Security, called the letter an attempt to make clear that Trump's possible abuses of the towards the army constitute a real and imminent danger.

Americans don't seem to believe how much of a threat Trump poses in this regard, and I'm happy to put lines in the sand, said Kayyem, who also served as homeland security adviser to Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. This won't have much impact on Trump, but since Democrats have a few weeks to lay the groundwork for protecting democracy, it's one of the only [ways] to show how out of the norm Trump's plans are.

Daniel McFadden, managing attorney for the ACLU of Massachusetts, said former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Espers claimed Trump expressed interest in having the military shoot protesters in Washington, D.C. , after the killing of George Floyd, suggesting that the restrictions called for by Warren and Blumenthal are appropriate.

It is a fundamental principle of our democracy that the military must be separate from domestic law enforcement, McFadden said.

McFadden, who is a Navy veteran, also said the ACLU stands ready to defend any member of the military who is ordered to behave illegally or unconstitutionally.

We don't know exactly what President Trump will order once he takes office in January, but regardless of President Trump's orders, the military is still required to follow the Constitution and laws of the United States, he declared.

Members of the military take an oath to defend the Constitution, not to a specific president, McFadden added. And to the extent that President Trump takes action, or President Trump may attempt to take action, that threatens to violate the law or violates the law, the ACLU stands ready to take action to defend civil rights and civil liberties. of all the inhabitants of the United States.

This article has been updated to include comments from the ACLU of Massachusetts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgbh.org/news/politics/2024-12-02/warren-urges-biden-to-limit-trumps-ability-to-use-us-military-against-americans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos