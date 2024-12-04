UK prepares 5 million doses of vaccine for bird flu pandemic | uk news





More than five million doses of the vaccine are being prepared in the UK to fight a potential avian flu pandemic.

The jab, the human H5 influenza vaccine, is designed to be used only if the strain of the virus, known as H5N1, is spreading among humans.

There is no evidence of human-to-human transmission at this stage, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), which has the contract for the doses.

The agency said the purchase was part of a “long-established plan” to increase the UK’s access to vaccines “against a wide range of pathogens with pandemic potential”.

“Early access to vaccines saves lives,” said Dr. Meera Chand, the agency’s head of emerging infections.

“It is important for us to be prepared for the variety of influenza viruses that can pose a risk to human health,” she added.

“Adding the H5 vaccine to the interventions already available will help us prepare for a broader range of threats.”

Image: Avian flu particles in cultured cells. Photos: CDC, NIAID, via AP

The UKHSA said there are different types of viruses, with H5N1 causing “prolonged global outbreaks”, mainly in birds, over the past few years.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, said the emergence of new variants was “at the top of the list of pandemic threats”.

“Providing resilience against potentially dangerous flu strains such as H5 is therefore important for preparing for future pandemics and outbreaks,” he added.

“We should not be complacent, as H5 is only one of several flu virus families that pose such a risk.

“But H5 is the virus we are most concerned about today, as a result of its global spread among birds and a variety of mammals, and this year’s alarming spread among cattle across the United States.”

UK example

Strands of the virus, including H5N1, have been found in some poultry, captive and wild birds in the UK and have infected people worldwide, according to the NHS.

Last month, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed a case of bird flu at a poultry farm in Yorkshire.

The department said all poultry would be humanely slaughtered and a 3km area around the site would be established as a protected area.

Some died in Russia

In February 2021, some people in Russia died after being infected with a specific variant found in birds in the UK.

The virus can be spread through close contact with birds or by touching their droppings or bedding, but the NHS said the virus rarely affects humans.

The vaccine will be manufactured in the UK by healthcare company CSL Seqirus UK Limited.

