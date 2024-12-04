Trump says he will block Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel: 'Buyer beware'





Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson questions whether investors should focus on tech stocks in “Making Money.”

President-elect Trump said Monday he would use a series of tax incentives and tariffs to block Nippon Steel's proposed $14 billion purchase of U.S. manufacturing company US Steel.

“I am completely against the takeover of the once great and powerful US Steel by a foreign company, namely Nippon Steel of Japan,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Through a series of tax incentives and tariffs, we will make American steel strong and great again, and it will happen FAST! As president, I will stop this deal from happening,” he said. -he continued. “Buyer beware!!!”

Trump reportedly held secret talks with Jamie Dimon for months about the White House agenda.

President-elect Trump said he would use a series of tax incentives and tariffs to block Nippon Steel's proposed purchase of US Steel. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Nippon Steel is seeking to close the deal before Trump is sworn in as president again on Jan. 20, although President Biden and a powerful U.S. union also oppose the takeover. Nippon Steel is confident that the deal can be finalized by the end of the year.

The president said it was “vital” for US Steel “to remain a nationally owned and operated American steel company.”

Signage at US Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Works. in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden referred the deal to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a government committee that reviews foreign investments for national security risks.

The deadline for the committee's review is next month. CFIUS could approve the deal, including measures to address national security concerns, or suggest the president block the transaction.

WHY IT MAY NOT BE EASY TO RESTART THE PIPELINE KEYSTONE XL

A water tower at US Steel Corp.'s Edgar Thomson Works steel mill. in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The group, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, could also expand the review.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked Biden to approve the purchase, according to Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-says-he-block-nippon-steel-takeover-us-steel-buyer-beware The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos