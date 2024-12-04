



Britain's food sales to the EU have fallen by almost a fifth since Brexit, with campaigners calling on Sir Keir Starmer to urgently cut bureaucracy that hinders exports.

New requirements for physical, documentary and identity verification have complicated food trade between the UK and Europe, leading to a 16.3% annual decline in food exports to the EU, according to the Center for Inclusive Trade Policy (CITP).

The decline means food exports have been hit by an average of 3 billion units per year in the three years since the end of the Brexit transition period, the report said.

Open image from gallery

Keir Starmer has been urged to tear up his red lines on the single market and customs union (AP).

And researchers found that UK food standards have been lowered in most regions compared to the EU, which has introduced stricter standards, including for arsenic in baby food, which the UK does not follow. The only areas where Britain has introduced stronger legislation than Brussels since leaving the bloc are animal welfare standards, including stronger laws on testing cosmetics on animals and a ban on the export of live animals for slaughter.

Emily Lydgate, professor of environmental law at the University of Sussex, which hosts CITP, said: We have noticed significant differences in EU and UK agri-food law following Brexit. This is not simply a new regulation, but also a difference in how the regulation is set and enforced. These differences have increased costs and reduced trade to the EU.

At the general election, Sir Keir pledged to strike a veterinary deal with the EU to prevent unnecessary border checks and tackle food costs.

The prime minister said the plan was part of efforts to break down unnecessary barriers to trade with the bloc.

But amid a post-Brexit reset of Britain's relationship with the EU, he has yet to make concrete progress on such an agreement.

Ms Lydgate said the Prime Minister should push for a deeper deal with Brussels as shallow deals would do little to address existing barriers. But the cost of a more comprehensive deal would be that Britain would have to follow EU standards more closely and strengthen its own border controls, he added.

Open image from gallery

Farmers under pressure from increased inheritance tax have also been hit by Brexit (PA)

European Liberal Democrats spokesman James MacCleary told The Independent: British farmers have been under siege in recent years. Even before the Conservative Party failed to negotiate its exit from the EU, the industry was facing major challenges. This has been made worse by poor deals with Australia and New Zealand.

The new Labor government has made the situation even worse with its ill-conceived reform of inheritance tax for farmers and its decision to prematurely defund the basic payment scheme.

He added that a pragmatic deal with the EU could give the sector a huge boost, but that farmers' trust in Lord Keirs' government was so low that it needed to continue to deliver practical solutions.

The report said that before Brexit, around 90% of UK food law was enacted in the EU, underpinning the UK's dependence on EU food and fostering the development of highly integrated supply chains within and between the UK and the EU.

Britain's new-found third country status imposed new trade barriers, significantly increasing the burden faced by exporters to Europe.

The report piles pressure on Sir Keir ahead of further talks with EU leaders early next year and the renewal of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) underpinning the UK-EU relationship at the end of 2025.

But the prime minister has drawn hard lines on any return to the single market, customs union or the EU itself.

Liz Webster, founder of the Save British Farming campaign, told The Independent that British farmers are desperate to be freed from the bureaucracy that hinders trade with our biggest market.

She added that Brexit has brought all the pain to exporters and importers without any gain.

But Mr Webster said the report showed the difficulties of Brexit making ends meet with illusory notions of sovereignty and major trade deals not married to the rules of the EU single market.

She said: It is very clear that an easier and much more popular alternative to the complex and difficult SPS negotiations requires Keir Starmer to abandon the unpopular red lines on Brexit and embrace a journey back to the single market and customs union. .

It is long past time to acknowledge that Brexit was a failed experiment.

Mark English, policy expert at European Movement UK, said: The post-Brexit reality means that enormous complications must be overcome to make progress, which is small compared to the enormous benefits of joining the single market and customs union. .

This is a very welcome report that demonstrates both the potential benefits of food safety agreements and the limits of those benefits, while also highlighting the key trade-offs needed to negotiate such agreements.

And Emma Knaggs, CEO of European Movement UK, added: Brexit has increased costs, created previously undreamed-of bureaucracy and severely damaged trade.

The Government must negotiate a new SPS agreement with the EU that will reduce the need for animal health checks and veterinary interventions, facilitate trade across the Channel and, crucially, dramatically reduce the amount of post-Brexit bureaucracy for UK exporters.

A government spokesperson said: We have been clear that a veterinary or SPS agreement could facilitate trade and deliver significant benefits to both sides. The final agreement is subject to negotiation, but the UK and EU have similarly high standards.

