



China has banned exports to the United States of key minerals gallium, germanium and antimony, which have many military applications, intensifying trade tensions in the wake of Washington's latest crackdown on China's chip sector .

The restrictions, announced Tuesday, strengthen enforcement of existing limits on essential mineral exports that Beijing began imposing last year, but apply only to the U.S. market. It is the latest escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry directive on dual-use items, which have both military and civilian applications, cited national security concerns to justify the export ban. The order, which takes effect immediately, also requires stricter review of the end use of graphite items shipped to the United States.

In principle, the export of gallium, germanium, antimony and ultra-hard materials to the United States is not permitted, the ministry said.

Gallium and germanium are used in semiconductors, while germanium is also used in infrared technology, fiber optic cables and solar cells. Antimony is used in bullets and other weapons, while graphite is the largest component by volume in electric vehicle batteries.

The move raised fresh concerns that Beijing could next target other critical minerals, including those with even broader uses, such as nickel and cobalt.

China has been signaling for some time that it is ready to take these steps, so when will the United States learn its lesson? asked Todd Malan of Talon Metals, which is trying to develop a nickel mine in Minnesota and exploring for the metal in Michigan. The only nickel mine in the United States will be exhausted by 2028.

The United States is currently evaluating the new restrictions but will take necessary actions in response, a White House spokesperson said without providing details.

These new controls only highlight the importance of strengthening our efforts with other countries to reduce risk and diversify critical supply chains outside the PRC, the spokesperson said, referring to the People's Republic of China, the official name of China.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese customs data shows there were no shipments of raw or raw germanium or gallium to the United States this year through October, when they were the world's fourth and fifth largest markets, respectively. these minerals a year earlier.

China's overall shipments of antimony products in October fell 97 percent from September after Beijing's decision to limit its exports took effect.

Last year, China accounted for 48% of the world's antimony, used in munitions, infrared missiles, nuclear weapons and night vision goggles, as well as batteries and photovoltaic equipment.

This year, China accounted for 59.2 percent of refined germanium production and 98.8 percent of refined gallium production, according to consultancy Project Blue.

The move represents a significant escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already restricted in the West, said Jack Bedder, co-founder of Project Blue.

Antimony trioxide prices in Rotterdam have soared 228% since the start of the year, reaching $39,000 per tonne on Thursday, according to data from information provider Argus.

China's announcement comes after Washington launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry on Monday, restricting exports to 140 companies.

It's not surprising that China has responded to current and imminent U.S. authorities' growing restrictions with its own restrictions on the supply of these strategic minerals, said Peter Arkell, president of the Global Mining Association of China.

It's a trade war that has no winners, he said.

Growing reprisals

Separately, several Chinese industry groups on Tuesday called on their members to buy semiconductors made in the country, with one saying American chips were no longer safe or reliable.

Their advice could affect US chipmaking giants like Nvidia, AMD and Intel, which, despite export controls, have managed to continue selling their products in the Chinese market. The three companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.

China has moved quite slowly or cautiously in terms of retaliating against U.S. actions, but it seems pretty clear that now the gloves are off, said Tom Nunlist, associate director at research firm Trivium China.

The associations cover some of China's largest industries, including telecommunications, digital economy, automotive and semiconductors, and together count 6,400 companies among their members.

The statements, released shortly after, did not explain why U.S. chips were unsafe or unreliable.

The Internet Society of China urged domestic companies to think carefully before purchasing American chips and seek to expand cooperation with chip companies from countries and regions other than the United States, according to its official WeChat account .

He also encouraged domestic companies to proactively use chips produced by domestic and foreign companies in China.

US controls on chip exports have caused significant harm to the health and development of China's internet industry, the report added.

