Russian spies monitored Ukrainian troops at US air base, lawsuit says





Provided

Vanya Gaberova, Katrin Ivanova and Tihomir Ivanchev, all from London, deny espionage plot charges

A Russian spy ring operating from the UK attempted to use sophisticated surveillance equipment to compromise and track the mobile phones of Ukrainian soldiers training at a US airbase in Germany, a court has heard.

The operation, which was only stopped after the arrest of the suspects, would have had profound implications for Ukraine's defense.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39 – all Bulgarian nationals living in the UK – deny conspiring to spy. Ms Ivanova also denies having several false identity documents.

Orlin Roussev, 46, from Great Yarmouth, and Biser Dzhambazov, 43, from London, have previously admitted taking part in a espionage plot.

Roussev acted as an organizer, following the instructions of Austrian national Jan Marsalek who was acting as a Russian agent, the court was previously told.

The court also heard how the spy ring planned to cover the Kazakhstan embassy in London with fake pig's blood as part of an organized protest.

As part of the same operation, the group discussed creating deepfake pornographic videos of the son of the president of Kazakhstan or seducing him into a honey trap.

The three defendants are accused of participating in six different operations, all of which, according to the prosecution, directly benefited the Russian state.

The prosecution continues to present its indictments which today relate to the third, fourth, fifth and sixth operations.

The third operation involved complex surveillance activity against Bergey Ryskaliev, a former Kazakh politician living in exile in the UK, the court heard. It is alleged the group used black taxis, Deliveroo drivers and a fake NHS vehicle to surveil him.

The fourth operation reportedly targeted the Kazakh embassy and the son of the Kazakh president, an ally of Russia. The prosecution claimed that these projects were intended to curry favor with the president, by proposing solutions to the problems they themselves had created.

The fifth operation took place at a sensitive US military base near the German city of Stuttgart, where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained to use the Patriot air defense system, the court heard.

Sophisticated surveillance equipment called the Stealth Catcher IMSI Grabber was to be used to collect personal phone details of Ukrainian troops there, the prosecution said.

It was alleged that one of the defendants, Katrin Ivanova, was going to operate the equipment.

If this information had been successfully collected, it would have allowed air defense systems to be geolocated once on the ground, giving Russia a significant military advantage.

The latest operation presented by the prosecution involved a plan to kidnap or kill a Russian dissident named Kirill Kachur, he said.

The court heard how the three defendants took part in a complex surveillance mission involving a chain-smoking, fast-food-loving Russian spy named Red Sparrow.

One of the messages presented to the jury read: Our friends would like to see him return to Russia, we don't mind if he dies by accident, but better if he manages to find his way to Moscow.

The prosecution claims that the existence of these schemes is beyond doubt: thousands of messages detail the details, with Orlin Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov having already admitted their role in these operations.

The question is to what extent the three defendants – Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova and Tihomir Ivanchev – were aware of the nature of the work they were carrying out.

All three deny the accusations and the trial continues.

