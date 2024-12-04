



Unhealthy breakfast cereals such as muesli, oat porridge and granola will be included in the UK's junk food advertising ban from next year.

Pita bread snacks, rice cakes and sugar-sweetened tea and coffee also fall under the ban on advertising unhealthy foods online or on TV before 9pm.

The UK government wants to reduce children's exposure to foods high in fat, sugar and salt to tackle obesity-related diseases such as diabetes.

Ministers said it was expected to remove 7.2 billion calories a year from the diets of British children, preventing around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: Obesity is robbing our children of the best possible start in life, leaving them with lifelong health problems and costing the NHS billions of dollars.

New rules announced on Tuesday reveal a range of restrictions on products ranging from ready-to-eat meals, filled pasta, granola, oat-based cereals and confectionery to soft drinks, ice cream and pizza.

Delicious snacks such as potato chips, pita bread-based snacks, rice cakes, pretzels, poppadoms and salted popcorn are included in the rule.

According to NHS data, one in eight toddlers and school children are obese and one in five children develop cavities due to excessive sugar intake.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said this level of childhood obesity also poses challenges for the future of the NHS, which is already spending billions of dollars to tackle the problem.

Marketing executives have questioned how effective the ban will be, while warning that it will also rob media groups of vital advertising revenue.

As the government's own impact assessment makes clear, the impact of this policy in reducing the average child's daily calorie intake will be minimal at best, potentially costing our sector millions of pounds, the Advertising Association said.

This will inevitably have an impact on the creative industries and wider economic growth, which advertising plays a key role in driving.

To fall under the pre-watershed ban, a product must fall into one of the listed categories and be considered unhealthy through a scoring system that measures energy, saturated fat, total sugar and sodium against more beneficial nutrients.

For example, natural yogurt and unsweetened yogurt may be permitted, but flavored Greek yogurt and yogurt products including probiotic, children's, fat-free, low-fat yogurt, and drinkable yogurt may be prohibited.

The Food and Drink Federation said advertising regulators should publish enforcement guidance as soon as possible to ensure businesses have all the information they need to comply.

