US officials urge Americans to use encrypted apps in case of cyberattack





Amid an unprecedented cyberattack on telecommunications companies such as AT&T and Verizon, U.S. officials have recommended Americans use encrypted messaging apps to ensure their communications remain hidden from foreign hackers.

The hacking campaign, dubbed Salt Typhoon by Microsoft, constitutes one of the largest intelligence compromises in U.S. history, and it has yet to be fully corrected. At a news conference Tuesday, officials declined to set a timetable for declaring the country's telecommunications systems free of intruders. Officials told NBC News that China hacked AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies to spy on customers.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday's call, two officials, a senior FBI official who asked to remain anonymous, and Jeff Greene, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, both recommended using apps encrypted messaging messages to Americans who wish to minimize the risks of interception by China. their communications.

Our suggestion, what we've been telling people internally, is not new here: encryption is your friend, whether it's on text messaging or if you have the ability to use encrypted voice communication. Even if the adversary is able to intercept the data, if it is encrypted, it will make the operation impossible, Greene said.

The FBI official said: “Individuals seeking to further protect the communications of their mobile devices would benefit from considering using a cell phone that automatically receives timely operating system updates, encryption managed in a manner responsible and phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication for email, social media, and collaboration tools accounts.

The scope of the telecommunications compromise is so large, Greene said, that it was impossible for the agencies to predict a timeline for full expulsion.

The hackers generally accessed three types of information, the FBI official said.

One type of record is call records, or metadata, showing which numbers phones called and when. The hackers focused on recordings from the Washington, D.C., area, and the FBI does not plan to alert people whose phone metadata was accessed.

The second type is live phone calls from some specific targets. The FBI official declined to say how many alerts he had sent to the campaign's targets; The presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, as well as the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told NBC News in October that the FBI had advised they had been targeted.

The third concerns systems that telecommunications companies use in compliance with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), which allows law enforcement and intelligence agencies with court orders to track people’s communications. CALEA systems may include classified court orders from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which processes certain orders of U.S. intelligence courts. The FBI official declined to say whether classified documents had been accessed.

Privacy advocates have long advocated the use of end-to-end encrypted applications. Signal and WhatsApp automatically implement end-to-end encryption in calls and messages. Google Messages and iMessage can also encrypt calls and texts end-to-end.

The FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies have a complex relationship with encryption technology, historically opposing full end-to-end encryption that does not allow law enforcement access. to digital material, even with warrants. But the FBI has also supported forms of encryption that allow law enforcement access in certain circumstances.

Although the hacking campaign was first publicly revealed in the run-up to the election, the United States believes it was not an attempt to influence the results, the FBI official said , but rather a massive but traditional espionage operation carried out by China to gather intelligence on the United States. politics and government.

We view this as a cyberespionage campaign, similar to other approaches. Certainly, the way they did it was very, very specific to telecom operators and ISPs, but it falls within the scope of cyberespionage, the FBI official said.

In a statement to NBC News, Ron Wyden, D-Ore., one of the Senate's strongest privacy advocates, criticized the United States' reliance on CALEA because it leaves such sensitive information untouched. encrypted.

Whether it's AT&T, Verizon or Microsoft and Google, when those companies inevitably get hacked, China and other adversaries can steal those communications, he said.

