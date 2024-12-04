Closures of American universities expected to increase, according to a Fed study





(Bloomberg) The number of colleges closing each year is poised to rise significantly as schools face a slowdown in the number of prospective students.

That's the conclusion of a new working paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, in which researchers created predictive models of school financial distress using measures such as enrollment and staffing models , revenue sources and liquidity data. They overlaid these models with simulations to estimate the likely increase in future closures.

In a worst-case scenario, which assumes a one-time 15% drop in the number of prospective students, known as a demographic cliff, an additional 80 colleges would close, impacting more than 100,000 students and 20,880 staff. If this decline in enrollment were spread over five years, annual closures would increase by 4.6 schools, according to the report.

These simulations underscore the potentially precarious situation for postsecondary education in the coming years, especially if the demographic cliff materializes in a moderate to severe manner, according to the report by Robert Kelchen, a University of Tennessee professor and visiting scholar. at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, alongside Fed researchers Dubravka Ritter and Douglas Webber.

While some of these estimated increases may seem small on a national level, they would be significant for the handful of localities expected to experience college closures in any given year, the report said.

Higher education has come under pressure in recent years as the number of potential students declines, driven by falling birth rates during the Great Recession. On top of that, more students are weighing the value of a traditional college degree as tuition prices climb and student debt weighs on a generation of students. Additionally, students who had to borrow from the U.S. government to cover their tuition costs this fall faced the highest borrowing costs in more than 15 years.

The number of students enrolled in degree-granting colleges and universities declined 15% in 2021 compared to 2010. The effects of the so-called demographic cliff are amplified by low graduation rates and the decline in the share of high school students enrolling in college immediately after graduating. , the researchers said.

Predicting university closures is difficult due to the complexity of their financial structures and limitations in data availability. But researchers say it is more important than ever to come up with an estimate because of the challenges facing higher education, the large number of students who could be affected and the potential for knock-on effects on economies local.

Between 1996 and 2023, a total of more than 1,660 institutions closed, primarily among private, for-profit colleges, while public four-year institutions virtually never closed their doors. Private, nonprofit four-year colleges accounted for about 7% of closures during that period.

An increase in closures also risks harming the academic careers of students who attend closing schools, as well as local economies where colleges are large employers. In total, American higher education generates about $700 billion in spending, enrolls nearly 25 million students and employs about 3 million people, according to the newspaper.

Even ignoring potential negative effects due to reduced training capacity in a county that loses a college, the immediate employment effects in terms of share of the labor force could be significant, the researchers wrote.

