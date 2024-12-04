BoE governor predicts four interest rate cuts in the UK next year as inflation eases





The Bank of England expects four interest rate cuts next year if the UK economic outlook remains unchanged, Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. He welcomed the recent decline in inflation.

Speaking at a FT Global board meeting, the BoE governor said consumer price inflation had fallen faster than policymakers expected a year ago.

Unlike the Federal Reserve, the BoE does not forecast interest rates. However, forecasts for inflation and GDP depend on market expectations about the future direction of interest rates.

Regarding investor expectations of a point cut in the fourth quarter of next year included in the November economic forecast, Bailey said: We always condition our announcements in terms of market interest rate forecasts. In fact, this was the view held by the market.

Asked whether the MPC would deliver about four interest rate cuts in line with the BoE's central forecast for 2025, Bailey said yes.

He added: We've looked at a number of potential paths forward, some of which are better than others.

Inflation in the UK has fallen significantly from its peak of 11.1% at the end of 2022, with price growth of 2.3% in October, above the official target of 2%.

The BoE has signaled further cuts to borrowing costs after cutting interest rates by two quarter points to 4.75% this year, but is moving cautiously due to concerns about sticky services inflation.

Bailey said a variety of inflation scenarios were possible, but the central forecast in the BoE's latest monetary policy report indicated it would pursue gradual interest rate cuts.

The BoE governor spoke as the OECD predicted that Britain's growth and inflation outlook would mean the BoE would not be able to cut interest rates as much as its counterparts, including the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The Paris-based agency said in its latest economic forecast that UK interest rates will plateau at 3.5% in 2026, just above the Fed's final rate forecast of 3.25-3.5%. The ECB is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate to 2% by the end of 2025.

Despite tax increases in the autumn budget, the OECD forecast that the UK economy will grow from 0.9% this year to 1.7% next year and 1.3% in 2026.

Inflation will remain more stubborn in the UK than in other countries, the OECD said. The inflation rate is expected to accelerate from 2.6% this year to 2.7% in 2025. This is higher than other countries in the G7, and is expected to fall to 2.3% in 2026.

OECD chief economist Lvaro Pereira told the FT that the narrower path for interest rate cuts expected by the BoE reflected strong domestic demand and further stimulus in Prime Minister Rachel Reeves' budget, which eased fiscal policy compared to previous plans. .

Pereira said these factors, along with strong but unnoticeable wage growth, meant the BoE did not need to ease so quickly. The OECD said momentum in the UK was positive, with growth expected to accelerate next year due to a large increase in public spending.

The OECD said in its outlook that headline inflation will remain above target throughout 2025-26 as services inflation remains tight and rising demand from the spending package lifts the economy above its potential.

In the Global Boardroom interview, Bailey laid out three potential outlooks for the BoE on UK interest rates.

One person suggested that disinflation was well embedded and that the BoE could cut interest rates more aggressively. The less optimistic outlook points to structural changes in the economy, which could lead to more stubborn inflation and keep monetary policy more restrictive.

Bailey's central view implied the BoE would have to work a little harder to keep inflation on the right track, which he said would lead to a slower rate cut than in the first scenario.

The BoE's latest outlook, published in November, focused on the mid-term outlook and anchored market expectations of four interest rate cuts next year. The swaps market is currently pricing three interest rate cuts by the end of 2025.

Bailey said the slowdown in inflation so far suggests Britain's inflation targeting regime, which is based on central bank independence, has been effective.

[Inflation] It came down faster than we thought. I mean, a year ago we said inflation today would be about 1% higher than it actually is, he said. I think it's a good test for the regime. The regime was never able to prevent these shocks from happening.

In its outlook, the OECD highlighted the need for prudent fiscal policy, with the UK's public debt exceeding 100% and rising.

External shocks that could require fiscal support due to limited fiscal buffers could pose significant downside risks to the outlook, the OECD outlook said, citing a renewed rise in global energy prices.

Moreover, he added that the monetary tightening stance may be maintained for a long period of time due to continued price pressures caused by a rapid increase in government spending and uncertainty about the extent of the labor market slump.

Data visualization by Clara Murray

