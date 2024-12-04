UK interest rates will fall slower than expected after Budget, report claims | interest rate





UK interest rates will fall less than expected over the next two years after Rachel Reeves revealed significant spending and borrowing plans in her Budget, according to an influential report.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its annual economic survey that UK inflation will also exceed previous forecasts next year and that economic growth forecasts will also be revised upward following the increase in the October budget.

The OECD said the global economy will remain resilient in the coming years, but risks and uncertainties are high.

The global economy is expected to grow by 3.2% this year and 3.3% next year. This is a slight improvement over the forecasts of 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively, in the September interim report.

Meanwhile, Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase by 0.9% this year. This is a downgrade from the previous forecast of 1.1%, after the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed economic growth was only 0.1% in the third quarter of this year.

However, momentum is nonetheless positive, with retail sales showing an upward trend starting in early 2024, the report added.

Thanks to the significant increase in public spending allocated in the fall budget, next year's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is expected to strengthen to 1.7%. Afterwards, it will slow to 1.3% in 2026.

Previously, the OECD predicted next year's GDP growth rate to be 1.2%.

Last October, the chancellor laid out plans for additional public spending worth around $70 billion a year, funded by higher taxes and increased borrowing.

The OECD said Wednesday it expects interest rates, which remain at 4.75%, to fall again to 3.5% by early 2026.

But he said the increase in spending, partly due to the autumn budget, meant the decline was not as sharp as previously expected.

“Fiscal policy will tighten over 2024-26 due to significant fiscal easing in the tax, spending and borrowing package announced in the autumn Budget, although less than expected,” the report said.

This is partly linked to higher-than-expected inflation, with the OECD forecasting headline inflation of 2.7% next year.

Previously, inflation this year was expected to be 2.4%.

Inflation is expected to fall to 2.3% in 2026, but will therefore still remain above the Bank of England's target rate of 2%.

Reeves said: Growth is our top priority and the OECD upgrade means the UK will become the fastest growing European economy in the G7 over the next three years. That's just the beginning. Growth only matters when it puts more money in people's pockets.

This Government will grow our economy through a sovereign wealth fund, reform the powers of regulators and superannuation mega funds to attract better investments, and reform planning law to help rebuild Britain for good.

