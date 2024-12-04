Landmark UK-Qatar climate technology partnership agreed





Qatar will invest $1 billion in climate technology, strengthening the UK's position as a clean energy superpower.

British engineering giant Rolls-Royce benefits from investment in projects supporting clean energy transition

The Prime Minister and his wife, the Amir of Qatar, will mark the first milestone of the new UK-Qatar clean energy partnership at Downing Street as part of their state visit to Qatar.

The partnership is expected to create thousands of jobs across the UK and Doha over its lifetime.

The UK's position as a clean energy superpower has been further strengthened as a landmark agreement with Qatar reaches a significant milestone, cementing $1 billion of investment in climate technology.

The partnership is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs over its lifetime and will see world-leading climate technology hubs launched across the UK and Qatar to accelerate the development of climate-friendly technologies.

This includes investments in technology programs from British engineering giant Rolls-Royce to improve energy efficiency, support new sustainable fuels and reduce carbon emissions.

Investments will also be made in UK and Qatari start-ups focusing on energy efficiency, carbon management and green power.

During Qatar's state visit to the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AlThani signed the deal in Downing Street after Qatar confirmed its initial commitment to $1 billion. We are planning to sign a contract.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I am proud that Qatar has decided to lay the foundation for this global partnership in the UK, and I am delighted that this project is off to a good start with an initial $1 billion commitment.

Qatar and Rolls-Royce pursuing these opportunities in climate technology is an important step in our ambitions to become a clean energy superpower and further evidence that the UK is one of the world's best places for companies to develop these technologies.

We are delivering on our promise to make growth a priority by investing in UK industry and strengthening partnerships with other forward-thinking partners to create thousands of highly skilled jobs in the industries of the future.

HE Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, said:

We are excited to officially launch this groundbreaking partnership. The UK has a proud history of cutting-edge technological innovation, and Qatar has long been a trusted investment partner for British businesses. This new collaboration is consistent with our long-term strategy to invest in the economy of the future.

We welcome the formalization of our strategic relationship with Rolls-Royce. Qatar is already one of the largest buyers of Rolls-Royce engines for Qatar Airways and a major investor in the nuclear industry in small modular reactors. This new partnership further strengthens Qatar’s position as a leading global investor in climate technology.

We welcome the creation of highly skilled jobs in both Qatar and the UK and look forward to bringing a diverse range of companies to Doha as part of the Rolls-Royce partnership.

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said:

Over the past two years we have made significant progress in transforming Rolls-Royce. This announcement is further evidence of our progress toward creating a highly competitive, fast-growing company.

Stimulating the energy transition through low-carbon technologies is a key part of our strategy. We are pleased to welcome Qatar as a strategic partner to support the growth of these technologies. They share our ambition to have an impact on the issue of climate change.

Climate technology hubs delivered through the partnership are expected to be developed across the UK alongside universities, industry, free ports and Qatar Free Zones to leverage UK expertise.

Additionally, a site in Qatar will allow startups to access markets and opportunities in both countries, paving the way for further inward investment.

The deal marks a new milestone in decades of innovation and collaboration between the UK and Qatar and will further accelerate the investment relationship between the two countries.

This partnership will create jobs, growth and investment in both countries and is further evidence of the UK’s desirability as an investment destination, as well as highlighting the strong relationship between Qatar and Rolls-Royce.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Economy and Trade, said:

Increasing investment in the UK is a key mission of this Government. This partnership between Rolls-Royce and Qatar will not only bring great confidence to the UK, but will also help create thousands of highly skilled jobs.

Our commitment to becoming a clean energy superpower remains steadfast, and investments like this go a long way to strengthening the UK as a leader in climate technology. We have shown investors that the UK is back as a stable place to do business, and helped secure the investment needed to make life better for every part of our country.

To further strengthen the UK-Qatar forward-thinking partnership, the UK and Qatar will also pursue a closer relationship to capture the enormous potential of genomics. Work will focus on overhauling healthcare through DNA research and pushing the boundaries of AI. Improve economic growth and the efficiency of public services.

The two countries announced plans to jointly establish a Genomics Medical Academy and a joint AI research committee.

This is part of the UK and Qatar's commitment to closer links between science and technology. The UK-Qatar strategic dialogue, which began in 2022, is also being upgraded to encompass science, innovation and technology. It reflects our two countries' great ambitions to unleash the potential of science and technology to solve the biggest challenges we face. This includes everything from economic growth to improving public health.

