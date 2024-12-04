US officials still working to expel Chinese hackers from major US telecommunications networks





Washington CNN —

U.S. officials are still trying to help major telecommunications providers expel Chinese government-backed hackers from their networks and have no timetable for when that will be done, officials said Tuesday.

We're still determining how deep and where they penetrated, so until we have a complete picture, it's difficult to know the exact parameters of how to launch them, Jeff Greene, senior official at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). ), told reporters.

Most [telecom] Vendors are still working to shed light on the full extent of the PRC's activities, a senior FBI official added, using an acronym for the Chinese government.

Suspected Chinese hackers preyed on the phone communications of high-profile US political figures such as President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, CNN previously reported. The hacking efforts have shaken Washington and are already shaping up to be a major national security challenge facing the new Trump administration.

Telecommunications companies that have worked the longest with federal officials are furthest along in expelling hackers, FBI and CISA officials said. Verizon and AT&T are among the major telecommunications carriers targeted by hackers, CNN previously reported.

The FBI began investigating Chinese hacking activities in late spring or early summer of this year, the top FBI official said in the most detailed update ever released by the bureau on the espionage campaign.

The hackers stole a large amount of phone records that indicate where, when and with whom people communicated, but not the content of the calls or text messages, a senior FBI official said. For a limited number of people in the U.S. government or involved in politics, the hackers were able to intercept call and text message data, the official added.

The hackers also copied some information that was the subject of requests from U.S. law enforcement pursuant to court orders, a senior FBI official said. But the telecommunications providers' portal that allows law enforcement to conduct court-ordered wiretaps was not the hackers' primary target, the official said.

The PRC launched this campaign with much broader goals, the official continued. National security and law enforcement interceptions were just one of many targets these actors sought once they entered the networks.

This story has been updated with additional information.

