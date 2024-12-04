Woodbridge named best place to live in the UK | uk news





Woodbridge is the place to be for residents who want to live their happiest lives, according to new research.

The market town of Suffolk has topped Rightmove's annual list of the happiest places to live in the UK for the first time, beating London's Richmond upon Thames.

Woodbridge residents gave high marks for feeling like they could be themselves in the area, the sense of community and friendliness of people, and access to essential services such as doctors and schools.

Richmond Upon Thames took second place, with Hexham, Northumberland, third.

Woodbridge Mayoral Councilor Robin Sanders said: “The happy mood of our residents reflects our vibrant town ”

More than 35,000 people across the UK completed the Rightmove study, which asked residents how proud they were of where they live, their sense of belonging, public transport and whether they had enough income to live comfortably.

Monmouth is the happiest place to live in Wales, while Stirling comes first in Scotland, according to the property portal.

While pride in living in an area was a major factor in overall satisfaction, living close to family and friends was the least likely driver, Rightmove said.

