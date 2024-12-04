I moved to Europe to escape American politics. Four years later, I came to a terrifying realization.





It was in June 2020 that I realized I no longer wanted to live in the United States.

Riding out the pandemic in a spare bedroom at my parents' house, I had spent the summer watching in horror as half the country protested the violent murder of George Floyd and the other half seemed to celebrate it in mystifying ways. Donald Trump was running for re-election, a race he looked like he might win despite having already been impeached. Widespread misinformation and denial swirled around COVID-19, which had already killed more than half a million people worldwide.

The pivotal moment came when, on a rare trip out of the house as the family's designated storekeeper, I walked past a dozen children gathered on a neighborhood corner. All of them appeared to be under the age of about 12. They waved signs in the air calling attention to Floyd's killing and hailed passing cars. A bored adult was playing with his phone on a lawn chair perched a few feet away. Apparently, neither of their parents had wanted to join them.

I honked as I drove by and shook my fist out the window. Then, as soon as I was out of sight, I stopped and sobbed in the car.

Three months later, I boarded a one-way flight to Spain with my dog ​​and all the belongings I could fit into two large suitcases. I had decided that I was done watching people I considered close friends passionately advocate harmful racist and misogynistic views, I was done living under a government that I felt had no no value for my life as a woman, I was done fighting for what I considered basic human rights just to watch. they will be removed, one by one.

If this is the type of country the majority of the population wants to live in, I told myself, let it be. But I disengage.

Yet soon after leaving, I began to feel a nagging sense of guilt that I had left behind countless women who shared my despair but had no way out. I was lucky to have access to a European passport (my father is Italian) and the financial means to leave. I was painfully aware, as I still am today, of the monumental privilege I possess. Even 4,000 miles away, I found myself unable to break away.

When Donald Trump lost the November 2020 election, it should have brought some relief. This is not the case. As a survivor of sexual assault, I grappled with the idea that nearly half the country, my peers had rallied behind a man accused of raping dozens of women and a child. barely 13 years old.

As a woman, I have much more autonomy in Spain than in the so-called land of the free. I go to the pharmacy once a month to buy my favorite contraceptive over the counter; The whole process takes less than two minutes and I pay about $4 for a 28-day supply. Gynecological care, including STI and cancer screening, is free and easily accessible. If I ever choose to have a child, my partner and I will both be entitled to 16 weeks of paid parental leave. With the common sense right to abortion, I will never have to worry about being denied care for life-threatening pregnancy complications.

My heart broke for all American women after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Having struggled to obtain a basic contraceptive prescription before moving abroad, I know the hurdles women were forced to jump through even before the decision was overturned. As the victim of a violent rape at age 19 that landed me in the hospital, Planned Parenthood was my only way to get follow-up medical care. I shudder to think what will happen to the next generation of women in the face of these challenges.

As a woman, I have much more autonomy in Spain than in the so-called land of the free.

Following the outcry over the reversal of Roe v. Wades, the idea of ​​Trump winning another term in 2024 seemed inconceivable. Surely I thought America would rally behind its women in times of need. Listening to various global media outlets, I felt like the whole world was on the same page; a survey in Denmark, for example, showed that only 7% of respondents would vote for Trump if they were eligible, and his support was only slightly higher, at 17% in Spain and 22% in Australia. Even polls in Italy, currently the epicenter of a worrying far-right movement in Western Europe, have capped support for Trump at just 24 percent.

I didn't expect to be wrong. I certainly didn't expect to see so many American women blindly swearing allegiance to an administration that openly intends to take away their rights.

I'm going to teach my daughter how to follow her rules. About safe sex. I will teach her about God and his miracles, a friend from my hometown wrote on social media the day after the 2024 elections.

Following my rules and learning about God's miracles didn't help me. As a terrified 19-year-old walking in and out of consciousness in an emergency room, I messaged him privately. She didn't answer.

The more time I spend traveling the world, the more I realize that the United States exists in a bubble that has been gradually infiltrated by disinformation from Russia intended to push more voters toward Trump. Americans rarely encounter perspectives from outside their field of vision. Nationalism is presented as a virtue, while globalism is a four-letter word. For someone with such a limited worldview, propaganda can be indistinguishable from the truth.

A woman who subscribes to Christian ideology and has healthy children from uncomplicated pregnancies may find it difficult to empathize with women facing more complex circumstances. If it doesn't affect him; why should she care? This is, by and large, the American feeling.

With each passing year, visits to my original home feel more like a trip to a foreign country. I spend all my time on American soil afraid of getting into a car accident or rupturing an ovarian cyst and racking up hospital bills so extreme they will deplete my savings. My heart skips a beat every time I notice a holster strapped to a stranger's hip at the grocery store. Friends jokingly ask me to take them back to Spain in my suitcase, but their voices are laced with real anguish.

The author's passport and his dog's passport

Photo courtesy of Lisa Bernardi

Every time I glance at my American passport, I am reminded that as long as it remains in my possession, I will forever have to pay taxes to a government that would rather let me die than allow me to put ending a potentially fatal pregnancy. While Trump made brief remarks during his campaign about ending double taxation for foreign residents, economic experts warn that promise is unlikely to come to fruition. Given the long list of broken campaign promises during his 2016 term, I won't hold my breath. Renouncing my citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind more than once. However, this comes at the cost of no longer being able to visit my family without a visa.

The impact of the 2024 election will extend far beyond America's borders, digging its dirty nails deep into the life I've built on the other side of the world. Many fear Trump's victory will embolden far-right extremists who are gathering support across Europe. Italy's ultra-conservative Brothers of Italy party, which took power in 2022 after winning 26% of the vote, has already eroded reproductive rights by giving anti-abortion activists the legal right to enter clinics and by making access to surrogacy services illegal. in Italy or abroad. Snowballing nationalism could even mean the end of the European Union, setting the entire continent back decades and leading to catastrophic economic collapse.

Experts further predict that as Trump's economic policies drive up consumer prices and interest rates in the United States, they will also wreak havoc on the European economy. Ending the Americas' fight against the climate crisis is a dark omen for the entire world, which now seems much more tangible in Spain, as the entire country recovers from the loss of more than 200 lives in historic floods linked to to global warming.

Friends from Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon wonder why my country has turned its back on them when they face invasions and genocide by dictators who should enjoy even more autonomy from the from the Trump administration. I would have liked to have an answer.

Four years after leaving the United States, I find myself back where I started: reeling from the American sociopolitical crisis. But this time it's different. I no longer feel like I can outrun the crowd of 77 million people who voted in favor of racism, misogyny, violence and corruption. All I can do is join the rest of the world in preparing for what's next.

Lisa Bernardi is a freelance writer specializing in personal finance and international relocation. Lisa's multi-faceted professional life frequently takes her around the world; she has lived in four countries, speaks three languages ​​and holds two international degrees. She is currently based in Barcelona.

We need your support

Other media outlets have retreated behind paywalls. At HuffPost, we believe journalism should be free for everyone.

Could you help us provide essential information to our readers during this critical time? We can't do it without you.

Don't have the means to contribute? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.

You've supported HuffPost before, and we'll be honest, we could use your help again. We view our mission of providing free and fair information as critically important at this crucial time, and we can't do it without you.

Whether you donate once or multiple times, we appreciate your contribution to keeping our journalism free for all.

You've supported HuffPost before, and we'll be honest, we could use your help again. We view our mission of providing free and fair information as critically important at this crucial time, and we can't do it without you.

Whether you're just donating once again or signing up again to contribute regularly, we appreciate you playing a part in keeping our journalism free for all.

Support HuffPost

Have you already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.

Do you have a compelling personal story you'd like to see featured on HuffPost? Find out what we're looking for here and send us a pitch to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/left-united-states-donald-trump-election_n_67472895e4b09fd0504a850c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos