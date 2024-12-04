U.S. math scores fall after pandemic on international tests





American fourth graders saw their math scores drop sharply between 2019 and 2023 on a key international test, even as more than a dozen other countries saw their scores improve. Scores fell even more sharply for U.S. eighth graders, a class in which only three countries saw increases.

Declines in fourth-grade math in the United States were among the largest of the participating countries, even though American students still rank in the middle of the pack internationally. The magnitude of this decline appears to be due to lower-performing students losing more ground, a worrying trend that predates the pandemic.

Results released Wednesday from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, or TIMSS, assessment come from more than 650,000 fourth and eighth graders in 64 countries who took the tests in 2023. The test is administered every four years since 1995. The results are used to monitor how many students have basic math and science skills.

Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan top the rankings in most levels and subjects.

Among participating countries, the vast majority of students meet at least the low threshold, meaning that students have basic math skills and know basic science facts. About a third of students achieved the high level, meaning students can apply the concepts in a variety of situations.

The 2023 tests found a growing gender gap favoring boys in many countries, particularly in fourth grade mathematics. Gender gaps, which were large when the TIMSS was first administered in 1995, narrowed over time but appear to have returned.

The gender gap is a concern, said Dirk Hastedt, executive director of the IEA, the agency that administers TIMSS. This is clearly something that needs to be considered and monitored very, very carefully.

These are the first results from TIMSS since the COVID response disrupted education worldwide. TIMSS is the first international test to show improvements in some countries since the pandemic, with countries in Eastern Europe and the Middle East in particular showing gains.

School closures have been very different across countries, with some emphasizing in-person learning for younger students and others giving preference to older students and a wide range of hybrid school practices. Test administrators said they had not collected enough information to link these practices to test scores and that more research was needed.

A number of countries that once scored lower than the United States on TIMSS in math are now ahead. American students perform better in science, but average scores for fourth graders are now lower than in 1995.

In contrast, under the Program for International Student Assessment, or PISA, another key international test administered to eighth graders in 2022, U.S. math scores also fell sharply, but U.S. rankings United improved because other countries saw larger declines. In PISA, American results in reading and science remained stable.

The TIMSS results echo the 2022 findings of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, which found a significant decline in math achievement among fourth and eighth graders. U.S. student achievement actually began to decline before the pandemic for reasons that aren't entirely clear.

Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, said the NAEP results from two years ago were devastating, and the TIMSS results were just as devastating.

I would characterize these declines as strong, strong declines, she said.

While many other countries are also struggling, she said, declines were not inevitable, given that some countries saw their results increase in certain years and subjects.

We have countries that are overtaking us, Carr said.

The scores of the highest-performing U.S. fourth graders were about the same as in 2019, but the lowest-performing students, those in the poorest 10%, saw their scores drop 37 points in math and 22 points in science compared to similar students in 2019. The lowest-performing eighth graders saw their scores drop by 19 points in math. One in five eighth graders in the United States scored below the low threshold, meaning they were lacking even basic skills.

The sharp decline among students who are struggling the most in school is behind much of the decline in U.S. test scores, Carr said.

This gap between high- and low-performing students began to widen before the pandemic for reasons that remain unclear. Since then, other research on post-pandemic educational outcomes has found widening gaps by race and income, even though many middle- and high-income students are doing well.

The TIMSS assessment includes questions about students' absences from school, the resources they have at home, the quality of teaching, including how often students conduct science experiments, and whether students enjoy mathematics and science.

Surveys found that on average, one in ten students worldwide misses school at least once a week and one in five misses school at least once every two weeks. Absenteeism was even higher in some countries. Across all subjects and grades, students who rarely missed school had the highest scores and students who missed school often had the lowest scores.

We have a good percentage of students who seem disengaged in school at such an early age, Hastedt said. This is clearly a very worrying observation which calls for political reactions.

There is also a strong correlation between socioeconomic status and test scores. Students from higher-income households and those who attended schools with wealthier students had higher scores.

Schools where principals reported fewer discipline problems and placed more emphasis on academic achievement had higher average test scores.

Students who reported liking math and science performed better on average than those who disliked math, but the relationship was not as strong as that for socioeconomic status.

Senior reporter Kalyn Belsha contributed.

Erica Meltzer is a national editor for Chalkbeats based in Colorado. Contact Erica at [email protected].

