US carries out 'self-defense' strike in Syria





PENTAGON

The Pentagon says the US military carried out a “self-defense” strike in eastern Syria on Tuesday, destroying several weapons systems.

Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters the military struck three truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers, a T-64 tank and mortars that posed a “clear and imminent threat to forces US and Coalition” near the Euphrates Military Support Site. .

“The self-defense strike took place after the mobile multiple rocket launchers fired rockets near the MSS Euphrates and mortars were fired towards the US forces,” he said, adding that the strike “was not linked to wider activities carried out by others in northwest Syria.” groups.”

Ryder said the United States is “still evaluating” who used the weapons that were struck Tuesday. The United States was aware of Syrian military forces operating in the region and Iranian-backed militias in the region that have carried out attacks on the MSS Euphrates in the past, according to Ryder, but could not confirm who was responsible for Tuesday's attack.

U.S. forces are in Syria to help the Syrian Democratic Forces prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group.

Last week, U.S. Central Command forces used A-10 fighter jets to strike a target threatening U.S. and coalition forces at MSS Euphrates.

“Individuals were observed preparing a rocket rail,” Ryder told reporters.

David Adesnik, vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the United States should not consider withdrawing its forces from Syria in response to intensifying fighting across the country, especially s They want to maintain pressure on the Islamic State.

He said the terror group had already proven “considerably more effective” in areas under the control of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“We're the ones who sort of keep the cork in the bottle. ISIS would have a lot more room to maneuver. (…) It doesn't get a lot of media coverage, but they are inflicting suffering to Assad's troops,” Adesnik said. ISIS is another name for the Islamic State group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-conducts-self-defense-strike-in-syria/7886481.html

