Three UK universities announce plans to implement student visas





Three universities in the UK have been included in the student visa sponsorship scheme.

Home Office guidance states that, unless there is a serious breach of sponsor requirements, organizations that commit breaches will be given the opportunity to improve by developing an action plan. [their] This process is intended to prevent further violations and ensure that: [UK Visas and Immigration] cancel [their] This license is required to register international students.

Home Office records show that three UK higher education institutions are currently covered by the action plan: the University of Central Lancashire (Uclan), De Montfort University and Nottingham Trent University.

The reasons why the institution was included in the action plan were not disclosed, but the assessment includes indicators such as visa refusals, registrations and course completion rates.

Sponsors are required to pay a fee to develop an action plan, which typically lasts three to six months.

Jonathan Hill, senior manager at immigration law firm Fragomen, told Times Higher Education that this would be a serious concern for large institutions as they were rarely included in action plans.

Of the hundreds of institutions registered on the Home Office Student Patron Register, which includes universities, private schools and private education providers, only one is currently covered by the action plan – Oxford International College Brighton.

This comes as the financial crisis in UK higher education has left universities increasingly reliant on international student revenue for their survival.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, said that if I were involved in the day-to-day operations of any of these universities, this would be at the top of my to-do list. International students are the oil that keeps our system running. They lubricate everything that's going on.

Only two UK universities are known to have had their Visa sponsorship licenses revoked: London Metropolitan University in 2012 and Birmingham Newman University in 2018. Both universities have since been restored. Other providers have had their licenses suspended in the past.

A De Montfort spokesperson said: We take our responsibilities very seriously and are confident that we will fully meet UKVI requirements in all respects.

A Nottingham Trent spokesperson said: We receive regular rotating audits from UKVI. As the audit is not yet complete, we cannot comment further at this time. We remain licensed to sponsor students under the student sponsorship route.

Uclan has been contacted for comment.

A Home Office spokesperson said: We expect all sponsors to adopt high standards to root out abuse of the immigration system.

It is long-standing Government policy that we do not regularly comment on individual cases.

