TAP Air Portugal adds three new US air routes





LISBON- TAP Air Portugal (TP) is set to revolutionize transatlantic travel in summer 2025 by introducing three strategic routes connecting the United States (US) and Portugal.

The airline's ambitious expansion targets key US markets, providing unprecedented connectivity to Portuguese destinations.

Photo: GC Map TAP Portugal US Routes

Each route demonstrates TAP's commitment to diversifying its international network and meeting growing travel demand.

The new routes include:

Boston (BOS) to Porto (OPO) service launched on May 14 with 4 times per week by A330neo Connection from Los Angeles (LAX) to Lisbon (LIS) from May 16 with 4 times per week by A321LR San Francisco (SFO) to Terceira [Azores] (TER) from June 3 with 1x per week in A330neo

The Boston-Porto route will operate four days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, until October 25. TAP will deploy a single-aisle Airbus A321LR for this 3,145-mile route, leveraging the aircraft's long-range capabilities.

The Los Angeles-Lisbon route presents a particularly significant development. Initially operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays until May 25, the service will expand to four weekly frequencies by adding Saturday flights until October 25. TAP will use the wide-body Airbus A330-900neo for this route, ensuring passenger comfort. and efficiency.

The San Francisco-Terceira route will be operated weekly on Tuesdays until August 26, also using the Airbus A330-900neo. This route marks an important connection to the Azores, expanding travel options for American travelers.

Photo: Clément Allouant of New Destinations

The Los Angeles route is particularly notable because it fills a significant gap in international connectivity. Historically, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) lacked direct flights to Portugal, making this new route a welcome addition for Southern California travelers, TPG reported.

TAP Air Portugal launches a groundbreaking route connecting San Francisco to the Azores island of Terceira, marking the longest flight to the island's airport at 4,918 miles. This weekly Tuesday service represents a significant expansion of TAP's North American network.

The Terceira route builds on existing connections, complementing Azores Airlines' current services to Boston and New York. Historically, Azores Airlines operated nonstop flights from Terceira to Oakland, suggesting a proven market for West Coast travelers interested in Azores destinations.

Carlos Antunes, TAP director for the Americas, highlighted the importance of these new routes. Los Angeles becomes TAP's eighth gateway to the United States, with the new routes incorporating the popular Portugal Stopover program. This initiative allows travelers to spend up to 10 days in Portugal en route to European destinations without additional airfare.

This expansion aligns with broader industry trends, as major U.S. carriers like American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL) and United Airlines (UA) simultaneously increase their European route offerings. TAP's network will now include more than 100 weekly flights from 11 North American gateways to Portugal this summer.

According to Cirium data, it appears that in July 2024 compared to July 2019, Tap Air Portugal recorded a growth of 34% on transatlantic routes and deployed 79,000 seats per single route. Turkish Airlines (TK) and Condor (DE) recorded the strongest growth on transatlantic routes.

Featured image by Clément Alloing | Flickr

