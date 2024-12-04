US travelers will need a UK ETA for 2025. Here's how to apply:





Travelers departing from the US will soon need to apply for permission to enter or transit through the UK.

Travelers are advised to apply for an ETA at least a few days prior to travel. Approval should occur within a few hours of application, but may take up to 72 hours to process.

How long does the ETA last?

After the ETA has been approved, visitors will be granted permission to remain in the UK for business or tourism purposes for up to six months.

The ETA is valid for 2 years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. This means you don't need to apply for a new ETA every time you visit within the validity period.

Visitors holding a valid ETA can stay and travel in the UK for up to 6 months.

The UK ETA costs 10 pounds (about $13). The EU plans to launch a similar system in 2025, which will cost 7 euros (about $8). Meanwhile, the US ESTA costs $21.

Who should apply for an ETA?

The UK's new ETA requirements are being phased in based on nationality. Citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, must already obtain an ETA before traveling to the UK. According to the latest immigration statistics, more than 600,000 ETAs were approved in the past year.

Eligible non-Europeans (including citizens of the United States, Canada, and Australia) must obtain an ETA starting January 8, 2025. Meanwhile, Europeans will need an ETA to travel to the UK from 2 April 2025, when the rules take full effect. It takes effect.

What do I need to apply for an ETA?

You will need to provide a valid passport, a recent digital headshot that complies with UK passport photo requirements, your email address, details of your travel plans as well as a valid debit or credit card to pay the application fee.

For the most up-to-date information on UK ETA, please visit the official website for more details.

