Tech wars: why did China ban exports of rare minerals to the United States? | Trade War News





China has banned the export to the United States of rare but key earth minerals used in the manufacture of important semiconductors, the latest move in an ongoing technology war between the two superpowers.

Beijing's announcement Tuesday comes just a day after the United States tightened restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China, affecting the country's ability to develop advanced weapons systems and artificial intelligence .

So why is a tech war brewing between China and the United States, and why does it matter?

Why are China and the United States involved in a technological war?

For months, both countries have engaged in tit-for-tat export restrictions. The United States hopes to cripple China's military and artificial intelligence (AI) advances, as well as curb its ambitions to become a global leader in clean energy and other technologies.

The trade war is affecting chip and semiconductor makers' global supply chains and driving up prices.

U.S. trade and diplomatic relations with China under President Joe Biden have reached their lowest point in recent years, largely due to technology disputes; China's military growth; human rights record; what the United States calls China's aggressive actions in the region, such as its military exercises in the South China Sea, which it claims; and several other problems.

This week's trade dispute comes before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in in January. He is also taking a hawkish stance towards China and has promised to impose even heavier sanctions on Beijing as well as whopping 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods.

A woman works at a semiconductor chip factory in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2024. [AFP]

What happened this week?

The United States sparked the latest round of tensions on Monday by expanding restrictions on the export of chipmaking equipment to China and sanctioning many Chinese companies.

The package included restrictions on shipments to China of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, critical for high-end applications including AI training; 24 additional chip fabrication tools and three software tools; and chipmaking equipment made in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

The goal, officials said, was to slow the development of advanced AI in China and hamper its ability to produce semiconductors important for high-tech products.

Washington's ban also added 140 companies to its list of entities prohibited from doing business with U.S. companies and companies from U.S.-allied countries. The companies affected are China-based or Chinese-owned companies in Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Shenyang-based chip production company Piotech and SiCarrier, which works closely with Huawei, a Chinese technology conglomerate, are among the newly sanctioned companies.

In a statement, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the bans were necessary for national security.

Washington will continue to work with allies and partners to proactively and aggressively protect our cutting-edge technologies and know-how so that they are not used to undermine our national security, he said.

Since 2022, the Biden administration has attempted to restrict China's ability to purchase advanced American semiconductors, chipmaking equipment and other technologies. This approach, described by U.S. officials as small court and high fence, has been expanded thanks to the restrictive trade and technology policies of the Trump era. The last round of sanctions dates back to October 2023.

Such bans do not only affect American companies. They may also apply to companies located in countries that have agreed to implement US bans on China. For example, the United States has pressured Japan and the Netherlands, which also produce significant quantities of advanced semiconductors, to restrict their exports to China.

In September 2023, the Netherlands agreed to begin imposing U.S. restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports. Currently, U.S. officials are also in talks with Japan to do the same, although no official agreement has yet been signed.

In response to the latest U.S. ban on exports to China on Monday, the Netherlands said it shared U.S. security concerns and was studying the latest restrictions to see if they would also increase their own restrictions on China, in line with those of the United States.

An employee works at a semiconductor factory in Huaian, east China's Jiangsu province, April 29, 2024. [AFP]

How has China reacted to the latest US restrictions and sanctions?

After the U.S. announcement this week, Beijing officials said they would protect their country's rights and interests by imposing new regulations on exports of dual-use products (those that have both military and civilians).

In its announcement Tuesday, China's Commerce Ministry said it had banned exports of key minerals like gallium, germanium and antimony to the United States. These are important for semiconductor manufacturing, military equipment, and general industrial use.

This decision constitutes an expansion of the restrictions already in place. In July 2023, China required exporters to apply for special licenses to export gallium and germanium to the United States. In October 2023, Beijing also strictly regulated sales of graphite products, necessary for the production of car batteries.

Ultra-hard materials, such as synthetic diamonds and other synthetic materials used industrially, are also on the ban list China announced this week.

New rules now also require exporters to disclose who the end users of their products are to allow Beijing to identify their ties to U.S. companies.

Chinese officials have said this is necessary because the United States abuses export controls. They added that continued US restrictions and bans amounted to a malicious crackdown on China's technological advancements.

“I would like to reiterate that China firmly opposes the United States overextending the concept of national security, abusing export control measures, imposing illegal unilateral sanctions, and exercising long-arm jurisdiction against Chinese companies,” Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Tuesday. .

Chinese industry associations have also condemned Washington's sanctions, which they say are hurting global supply chains while inflating costs for U.S. companies.

In a statement, the China Automobile Manufacturers Association said the US behavior violates market laws and the principle of fair competition, undermines the international economic and trade order, disrupts the stability of the industrial chain global and ultimately harms the interests of countries. all countries.

(Al Jazeera) Why are these documents so important?

Some of the materials in question are rare earth elements that can only be mined in small quantities but are essential to the production of a wide range of weapons systems and technological products, such as semiconductors or computer chips, electric vehicles and other electronic products. Chips are essential to artificial intelligence.

Gallium, for example, is a soft, silvery metal used in the production of LED displays. It is also used in more advanced products such as automobiles, solar cells and next-generation weapons.

Antimony is used in the production of batteries as well as military equipment, night vision goggles and artillery shells.

Such minerals are difficult to extract because they can be polluting and toxic. China is currently the world's largest producer of gallium, producing 600 tonnes in 2022 and controlling 98% of gallium exports. China is also one of the world's largest producers of semiconductors.

The United States gets about half its supply of gallium and germanium directly from China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and has not produced gallium in years because these minerals are not found in significant deposits. in the country. In March, a US mining company announced that it had discovered high-grade gallium deposits in the state of Montana.

The United States also relies heavily on exports from Taiwan, which produces more than 60% of the world's most advanced chips. The self-governing island is also at the center of tensions between the United States and China: Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory, but the United States supports Taiwan's self-proclaimed independence.

What will happen next?

Experts said the United States under Trump would likely impose more restrictions on chips and related technologies, hoping to derail Beijing's ambitions.

However, companies that make or rely on semiconductors globally could pay a price as export restrictions cause prices to rise. The price of antimony, for example, has more than doubled this year to reach more than $25,000 per ton. Gallium, germanium and graphite have also become more expensive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/4/tech-wars-why-has-china-banned-exports-of-rare-minerals-to-us

