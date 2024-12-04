Inside Britain's 'Wild West' court system where people will have to wait until 2028 for justice | uk news





Are you free on March 9, 2026?

You may be the traumatized victim of a crime, or you may be a suspect accused of illegal activity. Either way, you'll be waiting for another 460 days, and probably more.

This is exactly what we saw at Leicester Crown Court. Not just once, but again and again, the cases were shifted to 2026.

The judge in Court 4 did so not by choice but by necessity.

“It’s sad because it happened so long ago,” he said of the next incident, leaving everyone involved in the already long-running story waiting another two years.

The judge turned to us, and there were two Sky News reporters taking notes on his rather ordinary case.

“May I ask why you are here?” he asks directly.

We've heard that delays in criminal courts across the country are becoming unbearable and the system is breaking down. This is causing enormous stress, anger and disappointment for everyone involved.

Image: Leicester Crown Court

The judge then takes the unusual step of resolving the crisis for us in open court.

“I have cases where we are putting it off every day. It could take years, and if we lose the date in 2025, it will be 2026.

“With all these cases, we have to decide who gets priority. Fraud cases are being put on the back burner. For me, there are cases that are being put on the back burner for months, even years.”

As a rule, the judges do not do interviews, so I think we will be able to hear his thoughts through this interview.

He was clearly angry and incredibly honest. “I don’t know where things will go, but I don’t think they will get any better,” he says.

Although the audience was small – two court administrators, two barristers, one defendant and two Sky News reporters – the judge had enough of the incredibly slow justice.

He is asking victims, defendants, families of both sides, witnesses, police, court staff, attorneys and attorneys to continue to wait. The balance increases every week.

'Broken' system

Leading lawyer Mary Prior KC mourns the broken system she navigates every day.

“People are still going to trial. People are still getting their cases heard. The pace is accelerating…

“I don’t like to say it’s broken,” she says. “But it's broken because it's not effective. It doesn't function like it used to.”

She is president of the Criminal Bar Association, which represents 3,600 lawyers. Many of them are angry about the current gridlock.

“Isn’t it in the old saying? Justice delayed is justice denied.

“It’s incredibly difficult to look people in the eye and say, ‘I’m sorry, but the trial is going to be postponed until 2025, the 26th, the 27th, and now 2028.’”

Image: Criminal Bar Association President Mary Prior KC

Between cases, the counsel for Courtroom 4, after the judge's monologue, bowed to us in the public gallery and said: “What happens when you close so many courts?”

In England and Wales, around 15% to 20% of courts remain idle every day. If you don't have enough judges or lawyers, you can't move forward with your case. But this is one part of a multifaceted problem.

Police are charging more people who have to appear in court, while prisons are supporting prisoners and releasing them early.

Read more on Sky News: 'The justice system is failing us' Prisoner released early. Thank you PM

Some lawyers have enough experience to move away from criminal law and work in less confusing areas of the legal profession.

As we walk to the next courthouse, we pass a trolley used to transport papers that are shoved down the stairs. There's a handwritten sign posted there that says “Do not use – damaged trolley.” It feels symbolic.

Another KC explains to us in the hallway that the national computer system they use to track cases and find the details they need is down again. For several hours it became impossible for him and his colleagues to represent the people effectively.

Bottom line: The prison van that took his murder case was two hours late. again. The two teenagers he is charging with murder arrived just before lunchtime. This happens most of the time.

KC is waiting, the judge is waiting, the 12 jurors are waiting, the defendant teenagers are waiting, and the victim's family is waiting. They will be the ones suffering the most.

'The whole system is broken!'

We were invited into the lawyer's dressing room. You might think it's a pretty grand and tranquil space, but it's not.

There's an electrician trying to fix another defect in a box on the wall.

The communal, wooden desks are filled with lawyers who look harassed with their laptops open. Their wigs lie next to them. Most of us don't have time to prepare for the next event.

In mid-afternoon, a stressed court employee came rushing in.

“I need someone to defend me and someone to prosecute me immediately,” she said apologetically.

The case should have already started, but it cannot be done without lawyers representing both sides. Chaos means not having to figure out why no one showed up. It just happens.

Annabelle Lenton, a young lawyer, rolls her eyes and sighs as she volunteers.

“I have no idea what’s happening today.” She tells us she's upset about having to deal with another case without having time to look into it beforehand.

After the chaos, she explains to us why it's important to her.

“If you think about it, if you don’t have a functioning criminal justice system, you end up in a position where people who commit serious crimes are roaming the streets and there’s no retribution for them.

“People are not getting justice fast enough. If not… what's the point? People will start giving up.”

This is also one of the reasons why a significant number of young lawyers are moving from criminal practice to other, less stressful areas of law.

“This fucking sucks. The whole system is broken!”

'Like the Wild West'

The blunt prosecutor we meet next, obviously doesn't want us to use his name, but he invites us into one of his small, dingy consulting rooms.

“People are now committing crimes because of the delay. It's cases that aren't really going forward because people are pulling out or there's no one to take them. I would say that's what's happening in most states right now.”

He prosecutes large-scale cases at Crown Courts in the Midlands and South East England.

“The situation here in Leicester is bad. Snaresbrook (east London) is like the west. We have 20 of the biggest courts in Europe, some of which are always empty and the delays are ridiculous.”

Leicester also has a ghost court. It's called court number 99. It doesn't exist. It is simply a place to move cases that are not heard on the scheduled day.

This leaves crime victims feeling lost and questioning whether or not to pursue their case.

Image: Katie Kempen, Chief Executive Officer, Victim Support

Katie Kempen, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said: “The anxiety, pressure, despair and long waits have become unbearable for victims, especially when court dates continue to be delayed.”

“They really prepare themselves… If they find out that their case has been adjourned on a day when they have witnessed extreme pain and despair, sometimes we find that victims are unable to go any further and their opportunity for justice is lost.

“It’s devastating if they can’t actually be in court that day and actually see justice served for the wrongs they were victims of.”

As we came down the stairs of the new court building in Leicester, another man who works for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) stopped to chat. They were also intrigued by our presence.

“It will take years to fix.” he said gloomily. “Actually, it’s probably been about 10 years.”

