Democrats win latest U.S. House race, eroding Republican control of the chamber

Republicans will hold a narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives next year, after Democrats won the last uncalled race in California on Tuesday.

A narrow victory for Democratic candidate Adam Gray in California's 13th Congressional District leaves his party with 215 seats in the lower house of Congress, compared to 220 for Republicans.

The House, Senate and presidency trio – last secured at the start of Donald Trump's first term in 2017 – will give the president-elect significant power to implement his agenda on the economy, immigration and other issues keys.

But with a narrow majority in the House, Republicans could still struggle to get enough votes for certain actions.

A majority is achieved in the 435-seat chamber when a party wins 218 seats – which the Republicans have surpassed.

The last congressional race in the country took place in California's Central Valley, almost a month after the November 5 US elections. It is not uncommon for certain competitions to take days or weeks to be called.

The race ended with Gray beating Republican incumbent John Duarte by a margin of less than 200 votes, according to CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

Gray said it showed the region was “ready for independent, responsible leadership that always puts Valley residents ahead of partisan politics.”

In the presidential race, Trump defeated Kamala Harris in all seven closely watched swing states, giving him a decisive advantage as he staged a comeback unmatched by any previously defeated president in modern times.

Trump has pledged to act quickly in his first 100 days in office, including beginning mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the United States.

And with the next midterm elections scheduled for 2026, the president-elect should benefit from at least two years of limited congressional oversight.

The election results also leave Democrats with less leverage to challenge policies they disagree with, although narrow margins mean Republicans in the Senate could still struggle to get enough votes for certain actions.

The House majority could be further undermined by Trump's selection of a number of Republican lawmakers for key positions in his new administration, including Elise Stefanik and Michael Waltz.

There's already one vacancy after Trump ally Matt Gaetz resigned from the House.

Gaetz left Congress after being nominated to become the next attorney general — only to step down after days of debate over whether a committee should issue a report on the sexual misconduct allegations against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.

