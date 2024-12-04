Is it acceptable for Elon Musk to donate $80 million to Nigel Farage's Reform UK?





Brightcove video playback

Is it possible for a non-British citizen to donate $80 million to a British political party?

Elon Musk thinks Nigel Farage will be Britain's next prime minister and reportedly plans to donate $80 million to help make that a reality.

Farage, whose Reform UK party is expected to surge in the next general election, said it would be “great” if South African billionaire Musk pushed for a massive donation of $100 million (78 million).

Labor pledged in its manifesto to tighten rules around donations, but government sources said this was not a current priority.

But should we allow wealthy foreigners to have such influence over our democracy?

Is Elon Musk really planning to donate $80 million to reform?

The world's richest person is no stranger to political donations, having donated more than $100 million to help make Donald Trump the most powerful man in the world.

He supports Farage and, if posts on his social media platform X are to be believed, strongly dislikes Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Musk recently shared an official petition calling for a new general election in the UK, which garnered nearly 3 million signatures, claiming “the British people are tired of our oppressive police state.”

Starmer dismissed Musk's intervention and petition, saying “that's not how it works”, but another comment from the billionaire a few days later could cause even more concern for Labor and the Conservatives.

Musk shared a post on X saying, “Reforms will win the next election.” The Tesla and Space

And the Times reported last weekend that Musk may be “putting his money where his mouth is” with a massive $80 million donation.

Farage responded to the GB News report by saying Musk was “very supportive of me” but claimed he was unaware of any donation plans.

“If reform succeeds in the UK, I think we can bring about the same kind of change he is trying to bring to Donald Trump in the US,” he said.

But he also said he had “no idea” about any donations.

If the donation is made, it would be a major blow to Labor, but it risks ruining the Tory party, which is hoping to revive itself with new leader Kemi Badenok after a disastrous general election.

It's still unclear whether Musk is considering donating, but he wasn't pleased when it emerged that some British labor activists had traveled to the US to support Kamala Harris during the US election campaign.

The billionaire wrongly claimed it was “illegal” for activists to campaign on American soil.

However, he did not respond to reports that he would make a political donation in the UK.

Can Musk donate?

Rules say Musk, a South African-born American citizen, is not allowed to donate more than $500 to British political parties, but there are loopholes, at least one of which has the support of the businessman's father.

UK election rules state that the state party can only accept donations from “permitted sources”. The key requirement is to be “registered” in the UK. Musk has two paths that fit that criteria.

He was able to donate to Reform UK through the UK arm of his social media company

Alternatively, he could obtain British citizenship, apparently because his grandmother is said to have been of British descent.

Musk's father Errol told GB News the donation was a “good idea”.

“I would say that as an individual, as long as it’s not something he shouldn’t do, he can do that,” he said.

“If it’s money that’s stopping Farage from moving forward, then he should get paid to help him move forward.”

He added: “I am eligible for British citizenship and I think he will be too.”

For exclusive and original coverage from ITV News, subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Get it delivered straight to your inbox every Friday morning.

Will Labor change the rules on donations?

In its manifesto, the government pledged to protect democracy by strengthening rules on donations to political parties, and part of that pledge was to crack down on foreign donations.

However, the plan was not included in the King's Speech, meaning it is highly unlikely any change will occur within Labor's first year in power.

The Prime Minister's spokesman was asked about reports that Musk might donate to the reforms at a Downing Street briefing with journalists.

“I would like to inform you of the current regulations regarding political donations,” he said.

The government's commitment to protecting democracy by strengthening rules on donations to political parties remains.

Labor may seek to limit donations to 100,000 to reduce the influence of wealthy foreigners, but this would affect all political parties in the UK and is understood to not be taking this into account.

The spokesperson was also asked whether Labor expects Musk to be involved in British politics now that he has been appointed to run the new Department for Government Effectiveness (Doge) in the new Trump administration.

They said: We always look forward to working with the President. [elect] And his entire team, his entire administration, worked to advance Anglo-American relations.

There are a number of issues on which we look forward to working with the President and his entire team.

Have you listened to our podcast Talking Politics? Each week, Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-12-03/will-musk-be-allowed-to-donate-100-million-to-farages-reform-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos