Democrats win last seat in the US House of Representatives, reducing Republican majority | News from the 2024 US elections





Republicans hold a 220-215 majority in the House of Representatives, but will face three vacant seats.

Washington DC Democrats won the latest race for the US House of Representatives, leaving their Republican rivals with a razor-thin majority in the chamber after the November 5 election.

With all votes counted early Wednesday, Democrat Adam Gray defeated Republican incumbent John Duarte in California's 13th Congressional District.

Gray's victory by fewer than 200 votes came nearly a month after Election Day because of California's lengthy vote-counting process, which allows incorrectly filled out mail-in ballots to be corrected.

The result will give Republicans a slim five-seat majority in the House, 220 to 215, when it resumes in January, which could prove a headache for party leaders as they are seeking to pass President-elect Donald Trump's legislative agenda.

However, the narrow Republican margin in the House will shrink even further when Republicans Mike Waltz and Elise Stefanik both elect to serve in the new Trump administration and leave the House.

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz will also vacate his seat in the new chamber after withdrawing his nomination for attorney general amid a series of scandals.

Without those three members, a single defection would wipe out the Republican majority, so Trump's party will need near-unanimous consent from the House and nearly all members present to pass legislation.

In the American system, bills must be approved by the House and Senate and signed by the president to become law.

Republicans won a 53-47 majority in the Senate in November's elections, giving them trifecta control of both chambers of Congress and the White House. The new Congress will be sworn in on January 3 and Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

But the House's slim majority would theoretically allow a small number of lawmakers to exercise an effective veto over the House.

In the outgoing Congress, where Republicans enjoyed a slightly larger majority, Gaetz led a successful revolt last year with a handful of fellow right-wing lawmakers to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Trump and current Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is expected to keep his job, cannot afford Republican rebels in the House if they want to advance the party's agenda.

Although the president can rely on executive actions to implement his policies, major domestic issues require the passage of laws and Congress controls the allocation of funds to the federal government.

Meanwhile, the new Senate's first tasks will be to confirm the Trump administration's nominees, including Stefanik, who was tapped to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

If Stefanik is confirmed, she will have to leave Congress and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to call a special election to fill the vacant seat within 90 days.

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a special election on April 1 to fill the seats of Waltz, who will serve as Trump's national security adviser, a position that does not require confirmation of the president. Senate and Gaetz.

All three seats are located in heavily Republican districts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/4/democrats-win-final-seat-in-us-house-cutting-into-republican-majority The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos