Operation Destabilise: The NCA disrupted a multi-billion dollar Russian money laundering network with links to drugs, ransomware and espionage, resulting in the arrest of 84 people.





Operation Destabilize, an international NCA-led investigation, exposed and disrupted Russian money laundering networks that support serious and organized crime around the world – from the streets of the UK to the Middle East, Russia and South America.

Investigators identified two Russian-speaking networks working together at the heart of the criminal organization. Smart and TGR.

The destabilization operation was revealed today as the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against the Russian-speaking man and woman at the head of these networks and four companies linked to TGR.

A seventh individual, a global money laundering facilitator with strong links to one of the networks, was also arrested by NCA international partners.

In addition to supporting UK-based criminals, Smart and TGR used their influence globally to launder funds for transnational criminal groups such as the Kinahans. A notorious family-run crime syndicate responsible for trafficking drugs and guns into the UK and around the world has been sanctioned by the US in 2022.

They also helped Russian clients illegally circumvent financial restrictions and invest money in the UK, threatening the integrity of our economy. From late 2022 through the summer of 2023, smart networks were used to finance Russian espionage operations.

The NCA-coordinated operation has so far resulted in the arrests of 84 people, many of whom have already been sentenced to prison, and the seizure of more than $20 million in cash and cryptocurrency.

Operation Destabilize uncovered a complex scheme in which the network raised funds from one country and provided the same value in another. This is often a way to exchange cryptocurrency for cash.

This provides the mutually beneficial service of streamlining the movement of cash generated by criminal groups in the West, while also laundering cryptocurrencies for cybercriminals and helping Russia's oligarchs and elites circumvent sanctions.

The UK was a key hub and the NCA worked closely with partners across UK law enforcement to carry out a series of operations related to Destabilise. Investigators have seen exchanges taking place on a nationwide scale, with cash being handed over on the street and then cryptocurrency of equal value being moved almost immediately.

Criminal organizations take the money in cryptocurrency instead of cash and then use the virtual currency to reinvest in their illegal businesses and buy more drugs or guns without having to move real money across borders. Financial services provided to such groups have enabled them to continue their violent activities, causing significant harm to communities across the UK.

Rob Jones, Director of Operations at the National Crime Agency, said:

Operation Destabilize exposed a multi-billion dollar money laundering network operating in a manner previously unknown to international law enforcement or regulators.

For the first time, we have been able to uncover links between Russian elites, cryptocurrency-rich cybercriminals and British street drug gangs. The thread that unites the combined forces of Smart and TGR has never been seen before.

The NCA and its partners have disrupted this criminal service at every level. We saw that Russia was pulling the strings at the top, we acted against it, and we removed the aura of legitimacy that allowed them to funnel illicit money into our economy.

We have also removed the key arbiter who made it possible for cash-based businesses to operate in the UK, making it extremely difficult to do business in the UK and sending a clear message that this is not a safe haven for money laundering.

Nik Adams, T/Deputy Commissioner of the City of London Police and NPCC lead for economic crime, said:

Hidden in plain sight, the networks disrupted by Operation Destabilize operated within our communities, moving significant amounts of money linked to drug trafficking and serious street violence.

Money laundering causes untold harm to the British public and deprives society of legitimate funds that pay for schools, hospitals and social services. Under Destabilise, the NCA will lead the UK's law enforcement efforts alongside police and other partners to make our streets safer. Community intelligence and local policing play a vital role in how we identify and deal with those who cause the most harm to our communities, and together we can stop crime from happening.

Ekaterina Zhdanova

Smart is headed by Ekaterina Zhdanova, who worked closely with Khadzi-Murat Magomedov and Nikita Krasnov to facilitate money laundering.

TGR is run by Elena Chirkinyan's second-in-command, George Rossi, and Andrejs Bradens (also known as Andrejs Carenoks).

All six have now been approved by the U.S. OFAC.

Smart and TGR have particularly strong links to the Russian financial sector, and while their funds often flow through the Middle East, their combined global reach extends to more than 30 countries.

Most of the money laundering transactions were brokered by Zhdanova and Magomedov. Krasnov worked with a UK courier network to collect the cash and then arrange for it to be converted.

TGR and Smart coordinated their activities so that members of the TGR Group would receive large amounts of cash on behalf of Zhdanova and facilitate its conversion to use equivalent value in cryptocurrency.

One cash courier network studied made cash deliveries at 55 locations across England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands over a four-month period. They did so on behalf of at least 22 suspected criminal groups operating in the UK.

The network's London-based cash couriers, led by Zhdanova and Krasnov, laundered more than $15 million in criminal cash. Courier Fawad Saiedi was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Another investigation revealed an extensive network of cash couriers led by Semen Kuksov and Andrii Dzektsa, who collaborated with Krasnov. Not only did they manage couriers to wash more than 12 million loads of laundry in the UK over two and a half months, but they also coordinated similar operations across Europe. Kuksov is also connected to a cryptocurrency wallet with high turnover. He and Dzektsa were sentenced to five years and seven months and five years in prison respectively. One courier linked to the Kuksov network, Igor Logvinov, was arrested by An Garda Siochana (AGS) in Ireland and sentenced to three years in prison.

NCA-led operational activity in the UK has not gone unnoticed by criminal networks. Network members surveyed in late 2022 and early 2023 were believed to have made reservations for operations in London, while in late summer 2024 they said the capital's Russian-speaking laundry network was charging high commission rates, making it difficult to operate in London. I believed it. city.

This activity was also extremely costly for the network, which is assessed to operate with very low profit margins. They often only charge a fee of around 3% on the amount laundered. According to these figures, the NCA and its partners would need to launder free approximately $700 million to repay the $20 million they seized.

George Rossi & Elena Chirkinyan

Smart and TGR provide services that allow Russian elites and designated individuals and entities access to Western economies that would otherwise be denied them due to sanctions or other financial restrictions.

In 2023, Elena Chirkinyan from the TGR Group was involved in concealing the transfer of funds outside Russia, most likely to support the activities of Russian-speaking media organizations in the UK. The funds are believed to have originated from Russia Today (RT), the entity that owns RT, which has been sanctioned by the UK.

In March 2022, Zhdanova worked with TGR members to transfer more than 2 million properties to the UK for Russian clients, hiding the source of funds and bypassing client checks to purchase properties.

Siam Expert Trading Company Ltd., a Thailand-based company affiliated with Bradens that received OFAC approval today to facilitate exports of electronic components to Russia.

The network also helps Russian cybercriminals launder their illicit profits. In 2021, Zhdanova laundered more than $2.3 million in suspected ransoms paid in cryptocurrency by victims of the Ryuk ransomware group. The NCA estimates that the group, which was sanctioned by the UK in 2023, is responsible for extorting at least 27 million from 149 UK victims, including hospitals, schools, businesses and local authorities. However, the actual impact is likely to be much higher.

Cryptocurrency addresses from Smart and TGR were found to be regularly exposed to Garantex, a cryptocurrency exchange service approved by the UK and US in 2022. Garantex has been linked to payments to the company for weapons components used by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Operation Destabilize was carried out in close collaboration with UK law enforcement agencies and international partners, including OFAC, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the French National Police's Central Judiciary, and Ireland's AGS. The NCA also worked closely with UAE authorities to disrupt relevant money laundering activities.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said:

Illicit finance is causing enormous damage around the world, and this large-scale global operation is an important step in the fight against economic crime.

“Op Destabilize, led by the National Crime Agency working with the Border Protection Agency, has exposed Russian kleptocrats, drug gangs and cybercriminals who rely on the flow of dirty money.

“The UK and its allies will continue to work together to crack down on illicit finance and the crime it generates.”

