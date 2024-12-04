Chinese man in US accused of sending weapons to North Korea





A Chinese man living illegally in the United States was arrested Tuesday and accused of exporting weapons and munitions to North Korea and planning to send other technology to the nuclear-armed pariah state.

Shenghua Wen, 41, was living in Ontario, in southern California, east of Los Angeles, on an expired visa when he conducted the illicit trade, officials said.

At least two shipments of guns and ammunition were sent, hidden in shipping containers, from the Port of Long Beach to Hong Kong and then North Korea, according to court documents.

The importance of this arrest and the discovery of this scheme cannot be overstated, Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement.

An example of technology seized by the Department of Justice. US Department of Justice

Law enforcement seized equipment in the United States before it could be shipped, officials said.

In September, authorities searched Wen's home and found about 50,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a receiver that detects eavesdropping devices, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said.

Wen arrived in the United States on a student visa in 2012, but remained there after his visa expired, according to an affidavit filed in the criminal complaint.

Wen told U.S. investigators that before coming to the United States, he met with North Korean officials at consulates in China and that they asked him to send goods to North Korea, which is subject to severe sanctions restricting trade, according to the affidavit.

Wen said that in 2022, he was contacted by two North Korean officials in China who wanted him to send weapons and ammunition to North Korea, according to the affidavit.

Wen purchased the weapons from straw buyers, primarily in Texas, and drove them to California, prosecutors say. He said it was a simple process for him to purchase firearms, the affidavit alleges.

He is accused of working with other unnamed co-conspirators. The author of the affidavits is redacted, along with other information contained in the document.

North Korean officials had more than weapons and ammunition in mind, according to the affidavit.

Wen told investigators that officials he was in contact with wanted him to send civilian aircraft engines to help the North Korean military's drone program, the affidavit's author wrote.

Wen's phone displayed messages regarding a part and controller of the Star Safire system, a military video and infrared system intended for use on aircraft, the affidavit states.

North Korean officials also requested military uniforms, which Wen said would be used to help launch a surprise attack on South Korea, the document said.

Online court records did not appear to show Wen's case in publicly available documents, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wen is charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. If convicted, the charge could carry up to 20 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

