



The bitter Arctic blast is about to give way to another named storm as Britain's unpredictable weather takes another U-turn.

Temperatures reached over 15 degrees on the weekend due to cold gusts of wind from the North Pole.

But the cold spell so far in the fall will be brief as storms blowing in from the Atlantic bring sleet and snow.

A trademark battle between high and low pressure across the UK this year will bring temperatures up, along with gusty winds and rain.

Cold weather is coming down from the North Atlantic.

The cold weather will gradually become milder starting Thursday.

Jim Dale, Met Office meteorologist and social commentator, said: Potential storms requiring caution are likely to arrive over the weekend.

Once again, we're seeing a low pressure system moving in from the Atlantic Ocean, and depending on how far it progresses, we may be able to give it another storm name.

If this were to happen, the worst affected areas would be Scotland and possibly northern England as this person is tracking north.

Meanwhile, Britons are bracing for another Arctic blast, with sub-zero temperatures expected until mid-week.

Rain will change to sleet and snow in northern England, while temperatures in the south will fall below freezing.

National Weather Service forecasters said sleet and snow were possible.

Jim Dale warns that another storm is coming.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “It's a really chilly start to Tuesday. There's a bit of fog and fog here and there and it's going to get cloudier in the morning out in the west.”

There is a patch of rain to the east as the afternoon progresses, which will fall as rain over southern England, but at its leading edge it may encounter colder air, bringing sleet and snow over the hills. Until Tuesday afternoon.

As we move through the rest of the week, we will see the weather front move east and a very brief ridge of high pressure develop by midday Wednesday, followed by several areas of low pressure arriving from the west through later in the week. Temperature air will be pulled up from the southwest, making it humid and windy.

The UK has become a battleground of high and low pressure over the past few weeks, with temperatures hovering between minus and mid-teens.

'It's looking increasingly likely that a white Christmas is on the cards,' said Alex Apati of Ladbrokes.

The powerful jet stream that steered storms Bert and Conall in the Atlantic toward the end of the fall shows no signs of moving.

Dale said: Over the past few weeks, the weather has been dominated by the Atlantic Ocean. We'll see that pattern again after this cold weather.

A low pressure front from the west will bring more wind and rain, and northern England is being watched closely for it to strengthen later this week.

It will be wetter in the west and drier in the east.

Despite the mixed outlook, bookies are keeping their eyes on the festival. Ladbrokes has reduced the chances of a white Christmas.

Spokesperson Alex Appati said: “With Britons expected to be hit hard by snow in December, it looks increasingly likely that a white Christmas will be on the cards.”

